Africa: Brand SA Hails G20 As a Reputational Turning Point for South Africa

South Africa's successful hosting of the G20 Summit has delivered a powerful boost to the country's global image, tourism appetite and national pride, with Brand South Africa and government saying the event has already shifted perceptions and strengthened confidence in the nation as a world-class destination.

Brand South Africa CEO, Neville Matjie, said the global response over the past two weeks showed a country not only ready to host major international events, but one that is increasingly attractive to visitors, investors and partners.

According to Matjie, preliminary data show an economic activity value of R3.6 billion generated during the G20 period, alongside a notable rise in tourism.

"We've seen about 1.1 million more tourists coming into the country, with the Americas performing strongly and the Middle East showing the biggest jump at 58%," the CEO said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Matjie said that affordability, experience and diversity were key drawcards.

"Once visitors arrive, they realise South Africa is very affordable. They come intending to stay two or three days, and suddenly they're adding Durban, Cape Town, and more experiences. The lived experience becomes a 'wow' moment and they want to return with family and friends," he said.

The G20 Summit also significantly strengthened South Africa's brand reputation, especially in a period marked by global geopolitical tensions. According to Brand SA, the summit helped dismantle lingering misinformation about the country.

"The G20 Summit couldn't have come at a better time. What the world has seen here dispelled a lot of the disinformation that had been circulated. International partners know the real South Africa, a country shaped by reconciliation, progress and unity, not the distorted narratives some try to push. Being here with hundreds of international journalists allowed them to see the truth for themselves," the CEO said.

Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said this reputational shift was supported by a comprehensive communication approach that deliberately positioned South Africans at the centre of the G20 story.

Mnukwa said President Cyril Ramaphosa had given a clear instruction: ensure every South African understands the G20, its benefits and the significance of hosting it on African soil, while also communicating effectively to the global audience.

"Our communication plan was executed very well. We even went beyond what we had planned. Communities engaged with us through outreach programmes and face-to-face dialogues, and by the time the summit began, South Africans were owning the G20. That was intentional," Mnukwa told SAnews.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Feedback across digital platforms showed heightened domestic awareness and a sense of pride in the country's historic role.

"South Africans understood this moment -- the first G20 Summit hosted on the African continent and the world understood it too," she said.

With global media praising South Africa's warmth, organisation and facilities, both Brand SA and government agree the work does not end here.

"Post-G20, we cannot put a full stop. We must continue using this momentum to tell the real story of South Africa, because the world is listening and they like what they see," Matjie said.