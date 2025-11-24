Ethiopia Advances National Dve't Agenda, Strengthes Global Partnerships At G20 Summit - Minister Ahmed Shide

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has made significant progress in advancing its national development agenda and deepening global partnerships at the historic G20 Summit, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide announced.

The country played a central role at the first-ever G20 Summit held on African soil, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a high-level delegation in a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements.

The minister told media that the discussions focused on promoting sustainable development, enhancing international cooperation, and advancing Africa's economic priorities.

According to Minister Ahmed, Ethiopia used the platform to highlight its development strategy while representing the collective aspirations of African nations.

A key emphasis was the continued support from the Global Fund, particularly in relation to Ethiopia's access to grant programs, he said, adding that as one of the continent's major beneficiaries, Ethiopia has been instrumental in ensuring the success of these grants.

The country's comprehensive health system was showcased as a model for the effective utilization of international assistance, he noted.

According to the minister, Prime Minister Abiy also held high-level talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which both leaders commended Ethiopia's economic growth and ongoing macroeconomic reforms, with Addis Ababa highlighted as a model of urban development in Africa.

Their discussions centered on strengthening continental cooperation, encouraging South African investment in Ethiopia, and reinforcing shared development goals across the region, the minister emphasized.

Prime Minister Abiy, in his address to the summit, underscored the importance of inclusive global economic cooperation, the minister noted, adding that the premier outlined Ethiopia's and Africa's priorities in technology, climate action, and sustainable development, emphasizing the continent's growing role in shaping global policy agendas.

Ethiopia also held productive engagements with key international partners during the summit.

Ahmed explained that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reform efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country's future climate and development initiatives.

Similarly, the World Bank reiterated its readiness to expand programmatic and financial support, policy financing, and capacity-strengthening initiatives, confirming continued backing for major investments, including the Bishoftu Mega Airport project, the minister stressed.

The minister further clarified that the African Development Bank (AfDB) recognized Ethiopia as a leading model for development on the continent.

Minister Ahmed noted that the new AfDB President expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and pledged sustained collaboration on strategic development projects, including financing for the Bishoftu Mega Airport.

The G20 Summit marked a historic milestone for Africa. "Ethiopia actively promoted the continent's priorities, championed sustainable development, and strengthened strategic partnerships with global stakeholders," he stated.