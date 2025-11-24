South Africa: President Ramaphosa Hails G20 Declaration As Victory for Multilateralism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration a significant confirmation of the value of multilateralism and the necessity of dialogue.

G20 leaders yesterday adopted a declaration on the climate crisis and other global challenges at the very start of their summit, breaking with long-standing tradition.

Despite weeks of tough negotiations and the absence of the United States, South Africa succeeded in securing a consensus firmly on its own terms.

"Today, we have adopted the leaders' declaration of the G20 South Africa Summit, in which we outline the far-reaching actions on which we have agreed to build a better, more equal and sustainable world," the President said at the G20 leaders' reception last night.

The G20 declaration commits major economies to tackling global inequality, reforming international financial systems to ease debt pressures on developing countries, and boosting inclusive growth with a strong focus on Africa and the broader Global South.

It also emphasises climate action, renewable energy transitions, and strengthened multilateral cooperation to advance peace, sustainability, and development worldwide.

The President expressed appreciation to all participating countries for their contributions to the final agreement.

"As South Africa, we have sought to place Africa's development firmly on the agenda of the G20. We have done so not only because this is the first time the G20 is being held in Africa, but because Africa's success is so important to progress and prosperity across the globe.

"While our challenges are many, our capacity to confront them is great. As we share this meal, let us remember why the G20 exists - to bring nations together, to bridge divides, and to forge solutions that none of us could achieve alone."

He contemplated the journey taken and leaders collaborating to reaffirm the G20's role as a platform for constructive dialogue and meaningful international cooperation.

"In South Africa, we speak of the spirit of Ubuntu. It teaches us that progress is not a solitary pursuit but a shared endeavour. That our strength lies in our shared humanity. This spirit has guided our Presidency."

President Ramaphosa emphasised that this spirit is strengthened by their support, collaboration, and shared commitment to creating a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.

"For this, I extend my deepest appreciation to each of you and your countries. Throughout the year, we have worked to advance areas central to global well-being...

"We have discussed how we can make the world a place where the aspirations of all people to a decent life, lived in peace and with dignity, may be realised."

The commander-in-chief of the country also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors who have partnered willingly with the South African government to ensure the successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

"As the leaders of the G20 and guest countries, let us continue to walk this path together, guided by empathy, strengthened by cooperation and united by the responsibility we have towards this generation and the many to follow.

"As South Africa hands over the Presidency of the G20, we do so with confidence that the partnerships forged this year will continue to guide the work ahead."

He took the time to once again thank the attendees for their friendship, dedication and continued support.