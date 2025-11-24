Africa: G20 Summit - Tinubu Demands Equity in Global Mineral Trade, AI Governance

President Bola Tinubu has called for a global framework that benefits communities hosting critical minerals in Nigeria and Africa, ensuring value addition at the source.

This is coming just as Nigeria also backed the creation of global ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence, AI, aimed at accelerating development across the world.

Tinubu made the call at the Third Session of the 2025 G20 leaders' summit, held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, South Africa, under the theme: 'A Fair and Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence.'

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, highlighted that for Nigeria and Africa, critical minerals are more than natural deposits, as they hold the promise of industrial transformation for the continent.

The Nigerian leader stressed that while the possession of resources alone does not guarantee prosperity, relevant authorities and stakeholders must ensure that the extraction and trade of critical minerals are governed by fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Tinubu emphasised that such responsible extraction and trade are necessary to ensure that the wealth generated from hosting communities translates into shared progress.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted the President as saying: "Nigeria calls for a global framework that promotes value addition at the source, supports local beneficiation, and ensures that communities hosting these resources are not left behind.

"The issue before us reaches far beyond the narrow arithmetic of economics and speaks to the moral character of the world we aspire to build."

The Nigerian leader further stated that as the world advances through green and digital transitions, progress must remain people-centred.

"Decent work is the anchor that makes these transitions fair, inclusive, and sustainable. It is the foundation of development that ensures every person has the opportunity to contribute, thrive, and share in national prosperity," he added.

Tinubu disclosed that Nigeria, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is investing in future-ready skills by empowering Nigerian youths through digital literacy, vocational training, and entrepreneurship.

For a fair and just future, the President urged G20 leaders to deepen collaboration on technology transfer, capacity building, and inclusive investments that prioritise human dignity over profit alone.

On artificial intelligence, which has immense potential to accelerate development globally, the President said the task before G20 leaders, development partners, and governments is to ensure that AI remains a servant of humanity, not a force that reshapes society at the expense of those it ought to uplift.

"The G20 must therefore address systemic bias and foster sustained multilateral dialogue to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably and its risks responsibly managed," he added.

The President noted that within a broader vision of shared responsibility and global stewardship, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence are bound by a single calling, which is to shape an economy that uplifts rather than excludes; an economy that measures its strength not only by growth but by the dignity it affords every human being.

He urged the G20 leaders and partners to build a future where Africa is not merely a supplier of raw materials, but a continent of value creation, innovation, and dignity in work.

Similarly, President Tinubu has asked world leaders to come up with a more equitable and responsive system to manage global financial flows and sincerely address the recurring debt crises in a manner that meets the needs of all nations.