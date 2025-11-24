Liberia: Islamic Solidarity Demands National Intervention in Dispute Over Historic Mosque Property

The chairman of the Islamic Solidarity for Peace and Democracy Liberia, Mohammed M. J. Manssalay, is calling for urgent national intervention in what he says is a troubling pattern of judicial decisions affecting Muslim-owned properties -- the latest involving a decades-old mosque property now at the center of a heated ownership dispute.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Manssalay said the organization "can no longer remain silent" as the long-settled property, acquired in 1965, faces renewed legal challenges from heirs of the original owners. He said documents, including signatures from George and Elizabeth Marsh, prove the land was lawfully purchased and transferred to the Muslim community under former Medical Governor Alhaji Nukang Sheri Ruba.

"Both signatures appear clearly on the original deed," he said, adding that the organization is prepared to publicly present all supporting records.

Concerns Over Judicial Pattern

Manssalay voiced alarm over what he described as a recurring pattern of Supreme Court rulings against Muslim institutions, referencing a previous dispute involving land in Red Light.

"In my lifetime, I have not heard of similar rulings against churches," he said. "Why does this keep happening to us as Muslims? This deserves national attention."

He stressed that the Islamic Solidarity is not contesting the Supreme Court's ruling in the current case but believes the matter requires broader scrutiny to guarantee fairness and prevent misinterpretation of long-established ownership records.

Calls for Mediation and National Dialogue

Manssalay appealed to the Liberia Council of Churches, the National Muslim Council, the Liberia Christian Council, and the Office of the President to intervene and help mediate the escalating dispute. He also called on the Legislature -- including the Speaker, the Senate Pro Tempore, and the Vice President -- to review the case.

He confirmed that formal communications and copies of the deed have already been sent to lawmakers, including Senator Amara Konneh and Representatives Musa Hassan Bility, Sekou Kenneh, and Muka Kamara, among others.

Manssalay commended religious leaders and community members who have worked to maintain calm.

"Let Truth Lead the Way"

Reaffirming the group's commitment to peaceful resolution, Manssalay urged all sides to allow facts and historical documentation to guide the outcome.

"We want to resolve this matter without conflict, without tension, and without division," he said. "Our request is simple: let the truth, the documents, and fairness lead the way."