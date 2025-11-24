Liberia: Senate Sets Revenue Hearings for Fy2026 Budget, Begins Monday With Mfdp, LRA, Lprc, Lima

CAPITOL HILL — The Liberian Senate has released the schedule for its FY2026 revenue hearings, setting the stage for a critical review of the proposed US$1.2 billion national budget.

The hearings, organized by the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and chaired by Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, will begin Monday, November 24, with the country's leading revenue-generating institutions appearing to present and defend their projections.

Major Revenue Institutions Open the Hearings

The opening session will feature the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the National Port Authority (NPA), the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA). These entities will outline their revenue forecasts, collection strategies and expected contributions to the FY2026 envelope.

Hearings continue Tuesday, November 25, with presentations from the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA), the National Road Fund (NRF) and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA). Discussions will examine natural-resource revenue potential and infrastructure financing.

On Wednesday, November 26, the committee will take testimony from the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA), focusing on petroleum regulatory projections and administrative revenue streams.

The fourth day, Thursday, November 27, will feature the Ministry of Labor (MOL), Ministry of Transport (MOT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Ministry of Public Works (MPW). These ministries will explain how their operations influence revenue generation and economic performance.

Hearings will conclude for the week on Friday, November 28, with appearances by the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Liberia National Police (LNP), the National Fire Service (NFS), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry/Liberia Business Registry (LBR) and the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPT).

Why the Revenue Hearings Matter

The committee said this phase of the budget process focuses on verifying whether the government's revenue assumptions are realistic, achievable and aligned with macroeconomic conditions. Senators will examine institutional readiness, compliance enforcement and strategies to improve domestic resource mobilization.

According to the release, ensuring credible revenue estimates is essential to maintaining fiscal discipline and safeguarding national development priorities.

Transparency and Public Engagement

The committee emphasized its commitment to a transparent and inclusive process. It encouraged civil society groups, the media and the public to follow proceedings closely, noting that revenue hearings form the backbone of Liberia's fiscal accountability framework.

All presentations will be led by the heads of the respective institutions, supported by sector experts and technical teams.