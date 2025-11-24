Liberia Marks First-Ever World Fisheries Day Celebration

As Liberia joined the global community in celebrating World Fisheries Day for the first time, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening fisheries governance and ensuring transparency, accountability, and sustainability across the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the President during Friday's historic celebration, Ambassador Charles Snetter emphasized the administration's commitment to protecting both marine and inland ecosystems. He pointed out the government's focus on empowering local fishing communities through capacity building, resource support, and expanded opportunities aimed at making Liberia a regional leader in sustainable fisheries.

Call for Collective Action Against IUU Fishing

Delivering remarks at the event, Acting Director General of NaFAA, J. Cyrus Saygbe, stressed the need for unified efforts to tackle overfishing and Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing activities nationwide.

Mr. Saygbe warned that failure to act decisively could result in severe depletion of Liberia's fish stocks--threatening biodiversity, livelihoods, and national food security. He urged fishermen, fishmongers, and coastal communities to use World Fisheries Day as a turning point toward adopting sustainable fishing practices.

He further underscored Liberia's commitment to expanding aquaculture for food security and job creation, investing in science and technology, strengthening governance and enforcement, and empowering women and youth across the fisheries value chain.

European Union Reaffirms Support

Also speaking at the celebration, European Union Ambassador to Liberia, Deprez, reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting Liberia in the fight against IUU fishing.

Addressing the EU's "yellow card" issued to Liberia's fisheries sector, the Ambassador called on the government to fully address the remaining compliance gaps necessary for the card's removal. She assured that the EU remains dedicated to helping strengthen the professionalism and competitiveness of Liberia's fisheries industry--both regionally and internationally.

Ambassador Deprez added that the EU, in collaboration with its member states, is finalizing plans to expand support to artisanal fishers across all nine coastal counties.