Nigeria: Bandits Kill Five Policemen, Injure Two in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command has confirmed the killing of five policemen by bandits in Sabon Sara Village of Darazo, Local Government Area, LGA, Bauchi State.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chief Superintendent Police, CSP, Ahmed Wakil, who shared a statement with Vanguard, said the tragedy occurred during an intelligence-led visibility patrol within the area.

The statement read in part, "On 22nd November, 2025 at about 1240hrs, an intelligence at the Command's disposal from a good Samaritan (led to the dispatch of) a tactical team same day at about 1130hrs.

"The team of Tactical Team personnel comprising Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Mobile Police 10PMF Bauchi, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), and State Intelligence Department (SID) were ambushed by unidentified Fulani youths, while on visibility policing patrol to prevent, mitigate and manage a farmer-herder conflict within and around Sabon Sara Village via Darazo.

"Sadly, the ambush attack resulted in the death of the following officers: DSP Ahmad Muhammad (SID), ASP Mustapha Muhammad (10 PMF), Inspector, Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF), Inspector Idris Ahmed (10 PMF) and Corporal Isah Muazu, AKU.

"Furthermore, the following officers sustained various degrees of injuries: Inspector Isah Musa (SID), and Inspector Yusuf Gambo (SID).Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Auwalu Ilu, led a team of reinforcements to the scene, rescued and evacuated both the injured and deceased personnel to the general hospital in Darazo for medical treatment, and deposited the remains at the morgue.

"As we work towards the actualization of a crime free State, where the unsavory activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding citizens of the state has put us on the chase and we are delighted that the force, our personnel and the units, did not fall short of expectations as our personnel neutralised reasonable number of the bandits at the gun duel point."

He added that intense efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the perpetrators within and around the area.

"The Command is fully committed to ensuring that the criminals responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has conducted an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident and commiserated with the families of the deceased officers," the statement read.