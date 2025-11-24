Nigeria: Late Segun Awolowo - Hid Awolowo Foundation Adjusts National Dialogue Programme

THE HID Awolowo Foundation has announced that its National Dialogue on Women in Politics: Thirty Years After Beijing, scheduled for Tuesday, 25 November 2025, will now be held in a hybrid format to accommodate both in-person and virtual participants.

The foundation, in a statement, said the adjustment followed the tragic passing of Mr Olusegun Awolowo, grandson of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

According to the statement, the loss has cast a shadow of grief over the Awolowo family and the wider community that deeply revered the legacy of the family patriarch and matriarch.

The foundation invited those able to attend physically to join the dialogue at Efunyla Hall in Ikenne, while others are encouraged to participate online, ensuring inclusive engagement despite recent developments.

The Board of the Foundation also confirmed that a special segment of the dialogue will be devoted to honouring the memory of Mr Awolowo, celebrating his contributions and reaffirming the values of service, integrity, and public-spirited leadership that have long defined the Awolowo heritage.

While acknowledging the sorrow surrounding this adjustment, the foundation reaffirmed its "dedication to sustaining national conversations on women's political empowerment, a cause championed by HID Awolowo throughout her life."