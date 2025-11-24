Nigeria: Governor Radda Invited As First Nigerian Keynote Speaker At Changenow 2026 in Paris

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has been invited to deliver a keynote address at ChangeNOW 2026, making him the first Nigerian leader to speak at the world's second-largest platform for sustainable and climate-focused solutions. The summit, scheduled for 30 March to 1 April 2026, at the Grand Palais in Paris, will feature over 40,000 participants from 140 countries, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, civil society leaders, and investors.

The invitation followed a high-level meeting between Governor Radda and Mr Santiago Lefebvre, President and Co-Founder of ChangeNOW, at the organisation's headquarters in Paris on November 19, 2025. Lefebvre expressed strong interest in supporting Katsina State's green energy programmes through strategic partnerships and international collaboration.

"Governor Radda's leadership in renewable energy and community-focused sustainability programmes is exemplary. We are thrilled to welcome him as our first Nigerian keynote speaker, reflecting the critical role of regional governments in drivings climate solutions," Mr Lefebvre stated. The meeting focused on advancing Katsina's renewable energy agenda and environmental sustainability initiatives, including solar and wind energy projects and large-scale afforestation programmes.

Governor Radda was accompanied by his Technical Assistant on Renewable Energy, Engr. Abdulaziz Kabir Abdullahi, and Mr. Ma'asum Auwal Jibrin, ChangeNOW's Country Representative for Nigeria. Responding, Governor Radda described the invitation as recognition of Katsina's commitment to building a sustainable future. "Katsina State is committed to building a sustainable future through renewable energy and environmental stewardship. Our participation at ChangeNOW 2026 is an opportunity to showcase our efforts and collaborate with global partners for a greener world," the governor said.

He emphasized that renewable energy remains central to his administration's vision for economic growth, job creation, and environmental resilience. The governor's keynote address will highlight Katsina's green transformation initiatives, including the hybridization of the Lambar Rimi Wind Farm with solar energy, deployment of solar-plus-battery systems across public institutions, and planned development of the Green Economic Zone. ChangeNOW 2026 aims to foster ambitious, inclusive action for climate and environmental sustainability, bringing together innovators, investors, and policymakers to accelerate solutions for a greener planet.