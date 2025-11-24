Nigeria: On Community-Focused Policing in Lagos

opinion

tThe Lagos State Police Command is steadily redefining what citizen-police relations should look like in a modern, democratic society. A noticeable transformation is unfolding across the state--one anchored on community-driven policing, trust-building, and a renewed commitment to serve with empathy, professionalism, and partnership.

This transformation did not emerge by chance. From his earliest days in office, Commissioner of Police Olohundare Moshood Jimoh made a clear pronouncement: Lagos deserves a police service that listens as much as it enforces the law. During the 2025 Customer Service Week, he reaffirmed that the command's priority is to place citizens at the centre of every operational and administrative decision. Today, the results are visible in neighbourhoods, in youth engagements, and in the growing number of citizens who now speak confidently about improved interactions with the police.

The Commissioner's approach has been rooted in accessibility and inclusion. In October 2025, he convened a broad stakeholders' forum--bringing together traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, and security institutions. The outcome was a strengthened web of cooperation, one that repositioned the police not as distant enforcers but as community partners. The forum has since become a reference point for enhanced synergy at the grassroots.

CP Jimoh's working visit to the Area E Command in Festac reinforced this direction. He acknowledged the dedication of officers who are embracing reforms, and he emphasized the command's commitment to institutionalising community policing principles. His presence sent a powerful message: leadership is not theoretical--it is practical, visible, and people-focused.

Perhaps the greatest milestone of the year came during the Lagos State Youth Police Dialogue, held from November 4 to 13, 2025 across the five IBILE divisions. From Ikeja to Badagry, Ikorodu to Lagos Island, and Epe, young Lagosians engaged directly with the police in a series of frank, emotionally charged, and constructive conversations.

The Commissioner's willingness to appear physically--not through representatives--gave the dialogue extraordinary credibility. Participants described the sessions as the first time they felt genuinely heard by the police. The youth spoke about extortion, hostel raids, phone harassment, and unlawful detention. The Commissioner listened.

He reiterated that bail is free and insisted that no police officer has the right to search a citizen's phone without a warrant. These were not the usual rehearsed statements Nigerians have heard over the years. His posture showed commitment, not mere politeness. When he publicly shared his personal phone number for reporting misconduct, the hall erupted--not because of the gesture itself, but because of what it symbolised: openness, accountability, and confidence in institutional discipline.

The dialogue also paved the way for a groundbreaking idea. Dr. Muiz Banire, in collaboration with the Lagos Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, proposed the creation of a Nigeria Police Youth Advisory Council. CP Jimoh welcomed the proposal wholeheartedly, describing it as a timely mechanism for integrating youth perspectives into policing strategies. The endorsement signalled a new paradigm--one where young people do not simply complain from the sidelines but become active contributors to safety and security.

Beyond public engagement, internal reforms have also gathered momentum. Complaints that once took weeks to address now receive faster responses. Petition systems have been simplified. Officers have undergone retraining on statement-taking, conflict mediation, and customer service ethics. Citizens are gradually learning that approaching the police does not require special connections or complicated procedures. The system is becoming more transparent, more accountable, and more humane.

This momentum has attracted commendation both at state and national levels. The Lagos State House of Assembly recently applauded the command's efforts, noting that community participation in policing has improved significantly under CP Jimoh's leadership. Lawmakers acknowledged that the command's proactive engagements have enhanced coordination, reduced tension in several flashpoint areas, and strengthened security partnerships.

At the federal level, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun also praised the Lagos Command for infrastructural development--particularly the newly completed conference hall at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja. The facility is not just a hall; it is a centre for training, meetings, intelligence coordination, and community interface--an institutional asset for sustaining reforms.

What Lagos is witnessing is a practical, measurable shift. Community-driven policing is not being delivered as a slogan but as a daily reality shaped by dialogue, transparency, and shared responsibility. The walls that once separated communities from officers are gradually giving way to bridges of cooperation. Citizens are responding with renewed confidence because they see visible efforts, not empty promises.

Under CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, policing in Lagos is becoming more people-oriented, more progressive, and more accountable. The command is offering a model that other states can learn from: a policing philosophy built on trust, mutual respect, and genuine partnership with the citizens they serve.

The lesson is clear--public safety flourishes where trust exists. And in Lagos today, that trust is finally taking root.

·Shukurat, a PRNigeria Fellow, wrote from Ilorin via: [email protected]