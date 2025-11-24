Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - NFF Boss Visits Injured Ola Aina As Countdown Intensifies

The injury sidelined him for months, disrupted Forest's defensive rhythm, and forced the club, under both Ange Postecoglou and later Sean Dyche,to reshuffle their backline options

Nigeria's quest to rebuild a resilient Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations received a welcome lift over the weekend, as Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Gusau visited sidelined defender Ola Aina in London.

The NFF confirmed the visit via X on Sunday, writing:

"NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau paid a visit to Super Eagles defender Ola Aina in London, wishing him a speedy recovery as he continues his rehabilitation."

Aina is in the advanced stages of recovery from a hamstring tear suffered during Nigeria's tense 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein back in September, an injury that abruptly halted his promising start to the Premier League season with Nottingham Forest.

The fullback was forced off the pitch in visible discomfort, later undergoing surgery after scans revealed the extent of the damage.

The injury sidelined him for months, disrupted Forest's defensive rhythm, and forced the club, under both Ange Postecoglou and later Sean Dyche, to reshuffle their backline options.

His absence stripped Forest of one of their most dynamic outlets on either flank.

But there is now renewed optimism. Aina has returned to light grass-based training at Nottingham Forest, with recent photos showing the 28-year-old engaging in controlled pitch work, a key milestone in his rehabilitation programme.

Forest's medical team expects him to push toward full recovery between December and early 2026, though his national-team availability will hinge strictly on his fitness clearance.

For Nigeria, his steady progress is a major relief. The Super Eagles have struggled for stability and depth in the fullback positions in recent months, and Aina's return would offer exactly the kind of experience, intensity, and balance head coach Eric Chelle needs as AFCON preparations reach critical stage.

If his recovery continues at its current encouraging pace, the former Torino and Fulham defender stands a strong chance of making Nigeria's AFCON squad, bringing leadership, ball progression, and defensive intelligence back into the national setup at just the right moment.

As the countdown to Morocco 2025 continues, Aina's rehabilitation is no longer just a club story; it is one of Nigeria's most closely watched comeback battles.