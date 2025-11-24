Liberia: Judge Probes Capitol Hill Arson Case Juror Over Honesty, Impartiality

Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court 'A' on Friday abruptly suspended the jury selection process in the high-profile arson trial involving former Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa and six other defendants including three sitting lawmakers.

Judge Willie also ordered an immediate investigation of one of the seven empanelled juror, Delbert Miatonia, an employee of the Ministry of State.

Willie's decision comes based on a complaint filed by the prosecution, raising concerns that he may not have been honest in answering a jury selection question by saying that he had never served as juror on cases in any court of Montserrado County.

Juror Miatonia was summoned to court to answer questions after prosecutors said they found documents to establish that he served as a juror in this Criminal Court 'A' during the May 2025 Term of Court, which accusations he denied, although, the jury law says that a person can serve as a juror one time in twelve months.

The setbacks in the selection process emerged during the questioning of the prospective juror in which prosecutors also asked for Miatonia with identification number 1309796 to be disqualified over accusations of Impartially and dishonesty.

prosecutor had also disclosed that Miatonia was granted permission to serve as a juror in May 2025, when he was summoned to replace an employee of the Ministry of State, identified as Mohammed Turay.

According to the prosecutors, the payroll within the Judiciary say that he served as juror for 15 days and was paid through Mobile money the amount of US$90.00 for his service.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Alice K. Sirleaf, the Assistant Court Administrator and former head of the National Jury Management confirmed prosecutors' assertion, saying "Delbert Miatonia served as a juror during the May 2025 Term of Court. Even, I jokingly called him Albert, but he always correcting me."

However, Judge Willie summoned the GSM Company though which the money was paid to Miatonia mobile money and the Assistant Minister for Personal (Human Resources) to produce communication establishing how did he gets his recommendation for juror services. They also are to appear on Tuesday, November 25.

The seating of the full jury - whenever it comes - will be a moment in the case, setting the stage for a trial that will place the former speaker's legal jeopardy at the heart of his profession and for weeks of testimony about Koffa's alleged involvement into the burning of the Capitol Building in December 2024.

The jury selection process picked up momentum last Tuesday with the selection of seven jurors. But on Friday, Judge Willie revealed in court that one of the seven, had concerns about his ability to be fair and impartial in this case". And though jurors' names are being kept confidential, his name was disclosed.

Lying under oath as a juror is a very serious crime that carries months of imprisonment.

This provision of the 1986 constitution of Liberia lays the foundation for civic participation in the administration of justice in our country and it is predicated upon this provision and as a result of extensive judicial reforms that the Office of Jury Management was established through an amendment of Section 23.1.1 of chapter 22 of the Civil Procedure Law on May 22, 2013.

The Jury Management Office oversees matters pertaining to jury management, specifically charged with the responsibility for jury selection, organizing the central jury pool and ordering the number of jurors necessary for the functioning of Circuit Courts. It also provides education to prospective/selected jurors about law and legal processes and helps them understand their civic duties in the administration of justice as citizens of the Republic of Liberia.

The jury system provides all parties the opportunity to have their case heard before a group of citizens and allows those citizens to participate in the judicial process.