Liberia: Jca Parents-Teachers Association Elects New Leadership

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Jones Christian Academy (JCA), located in Congo Town, has elected a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the body for the next term. The election, held on Sunday, November 23, brought together parents, teachers, school administrators, and community members in a ceremony marked by gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to strengthening collaboration between the school and parents.

The newly elected officials include, Madam Vivian F. B. Chea - President, Lawrence Weah - Vice President, William Q. Harmon - Secretary General, Madam Bendu Sheriff - Financial Secretary, Janneh Canneh - Treasurer, and Pastor Aaron B. Josiah - Chaplain.

The new president pledged inclusive, collaborative leadership. In her acceptance speech, the newly inducted president thanked the parents and outgoing officials for the confidence reposed in her. She pledged to uphold a leadership style centered on cooperation, transparency, and child-focused development.

"My heart is to work together with you to support our children's education, to strengthen the relationship between our parents and our school, and to help create a safe, disciplined, and encouraging environment for every child," she said.

Madam Chea called on parents to actively participate in the PTA's activities, contribute ideas, and remain engaged. "When parents and the school unite, great things happen," she emphasized.

With the election and subsequent induction of the new leadership, it means outgoing president, Cllr. Alvin Weagar Yelloway was now bowing out after two-term tenure. Cllr. Yelloway, who performed the induction ceremony of the new leadership, served from 2021 to 2025.

In his farewell remarks, Cllr. Yelloway expressed gratitude for the cooperation he enjoyed during his tenure and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong working relationship with the school administration.

He highlighted several achievements under his leadership, including, Establishment of a vibrant and reliable bus service for students, Improvements in the learning environment and campus conditions, Successful negotiation with the administration that led to a US$50 reduction in school fees for the current academic year--a decision that cost the administration over US$10,000 in revenue but eased the financial burden on parents.

Despite these accomplishments, he acknowledged challenges that remain and urged the incoming leadership to work collaboratively with the school's management to ensure that students continue to receive quality service and support.

The school's proprietor, Bishop Emmanuel R. Jones, congratulated the newly elected officials for stepping forward to serve. He noted that accepting leadership roles in the PTA reflects dedication not only to the institution but also to the well-being and future of their children.

"This is a show of great service not only to us but to your children. We are glad that you mustered the courage to accept these tasks," Bishop Jones remarked.

With new leadership now in place, stakeholders at Jones Christian Academy expressed optimism that the PTA will continue to foster a productive partnership between parents and the school, ensuring that students receive the best possible educational experience.

The ceremony concluded with words of encouragement, congratulations, and a collective commitment to advancing the mission of the institution for the betterment of its learners.