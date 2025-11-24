Liberia: Outgoing Giaba DG Receives Presidential Praise

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Thursday lavished praise on Mr. Edwin W. Harris, the outgoing Director General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), recognizing his "outstanding service" and remarkable leadership that has strengthened regional cooperation in the fight against financial crimes. The tribute came during the opening ceremony of the 44th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary Meeting held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, Liberia.

The week-long gathering brings together West African representatives, ECOWAS officials, development partners, regulators, policymakers, and experts in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) to discuss emerging challenges and strategies to safeguard the financial integrity of the region.

In a defining moment of his address, President Boakai focused on Harris' tenure at GIABA, highlighting his exemplary leadership and contribution to regional stability.

"Please permit me to acknowledge the outstanding leadership of our own compatriot, Edwin Williams Harris," Boakai said.

"We are proud of you and wish you well in your future endeavors. You have been a great ambassador for Liberia. There can be no doubt that your experience and expertise will be needed here at home."

President Boakai praised Harris for elevating Liberia's profile on the regional and global stage. He described Harris' leadership as transformative, noting that it has reinforced West Africa's capacity to respond effectively to money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

"Your tenure has not only strengthened GIABA, but it has also strengthened West Africa as a whole," Boakai said.

"We salute your vision, integrity, and dedication to building stronger institutions, safer financial systems, and more resilient economies."

Throughout his leadership, Harris has overseen critical initiatives aimed at harmonizing AML/CFT frameworks, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and aligning member states with international standards, including those of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Under his guidance, GIABA has expanded technical support to member states, bolstered compliance mechanisms, and promoted a culture of transparency in the financial sector.

Boakai highlighted these achievements, emphasizing that Harris' efforts have improved intelligence sharing, strengthened law enforcement cooperation, and provided technical expertise essential to countering illicit financial flows.

"He has been instrumental in shaping a stronger, more coordinated response to emerging threats such as cyber-enabled financial crimes, proliferation financing, and illicit cross-border financial networks," Boakai said.

"Harris' leadership has reinforced the principle that regional security and financial integrity require unity, cooperation, and innovation."

While paying tribute to Harris, President Boakai also used the occasion to reaffirm Liberia's dedication to strengthening its own AML/CFT framework. He emphasized that combating financial crimes is a national priority, rooted in the government's commitment to protecting citizens, maintaining public confidence, and ensuring accountability.

"Liberia remains fully committed to combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and all related crimes," he said.

"This is not a matter of external pressure. It is a national priority grounded in our desire to safeguard our financial system and uphold the principles of transparency and good governance."

Boakai said the government has taken significant steps to close systemic gaps that historically weakened Liberia's fight against financial crime, including addressing the surge in illicit drug trafficking in recent months. Reforms have also been introduced to improve inter-agency coordination, enhance legal frameworks, and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

The President highlighted the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) as Liberia's cornerstone institution in the fight against financial crime. He reaffirmed that the government has prioritized resources, technology, and operational capacity to ensure the FIA performs its mandate effectively.

"My administration continues to prioritize support to the Financial Intelligence Agency through resources, technology, and operational capacity," Boakai said.

"We remain committed to empowering the Agency to gather intelligence, support investigations, enforce compliance, and carry out its responsibilities with diligence and integrity. A strong FIA contributes directly to safeguarding Liberia's credibility within the regional and global AML/CFT community."

Boakai's remarks emphasized that Liberia's support to FIA complements Harris' regional leadership at GIABA, reinforcing a unified approach to combating financial crimes.

President Boakai reassured delegates of Liberia's readiness to meet all regional and global benchmarks, emphasizing full compliance with FATF recommendations and GIABA's monitoring mechanisms. Liberia is committed to addressing deficiencies identified during its second-round mutual evaluation, improving transparency in beneficial ownership, and ensuring effective investigations, prosecutions, and asset recovery.

"We are not merely participants in the GIABA process," Boakai said.

"We are dedicated partners and will continue to cooperate fully with the GIABA Secretariat, regional member states, and international partners to ensure robust and measurable progress."

Boakai further noted that inter-agency coordination, through the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the Financial Crime Working Group, is fully operational and essential for strengthening national and regional AML/CFT compliance.

President Boakai emphasized that financial criminals operate without respect for borders, and that regional cooperation is critical to countering these threats.

"Our region can only succeed when we work together," he said.

"Criminals do not respect borders, so our cooperation must always transcend national boundaries. We must share intelligence, harmonize our laws, and empower national institutions to act swiftly and effectively."

He called on member states to remain vigilant against emerging challenges, including cyber-enabled financial crimes and the exploitation of new technologies by illicit networks.

"We must continue to adapt, innovate, and collaborate," Boakai stressed.

Expressing Liberia's gratitude for hosting the 44th GIABA plenary, Boakai highlighted the country's commitment to a productive and successful meeting. He reiterated that the gathering underscores the importance of collective effort in safeguarding West Africa's financial systems.

"We are deeply honored that GIABA chose Liberia," he said.

"This plenary is a reminder that our unity is our strength and that our common purpose guarantees our survival."

In closing, President Boakai reiterated that unity, diligence, and shared purpose are essential to ensuring a secure and stable West Africa.

"Together, we stand at the frontier of the fight against financial crime," he said.

"Together, we protect our economies, strengthen our democracies, and secure a safer future for our people. Let me wish you a fruitful, vibrant, and pleasant stay in Liberia. Thank you, and God bless the Republic of Liberia.