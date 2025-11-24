Nigeria: Tunde Ayeni Rejects Adaobi Alagwu's Out-of-Court Settlement Offer

Mr Ayeni admonishes his friends and associates to stop intervening in the matter or mentioning Ms Alagwu to him in any context.

Nigerian businessman Tunde Ayeni has rejected an out-of-court settlement proposal allegedly initiated by lawyer Adaobi Alagwu, insisting that the ongoing dispute between them must run its full course in court.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Ayeni confirmed that Ms Alagwu made what he described as "back-door overtures" aimed at resolving the matter privately.

The move, he said, was surprising given the public controversy the case has generated and the reputational damage he claims to have suffered.

"I confirm that through back-door channels, Alagwu has indeed made overtures towards settling this matter outside the courtroom," Mr Ayeni said. "This development, I must say, was unexpected given the significant public attention and embarrassment it has garnered, together with the reputational damages it has inflicted on me, my family, and my loved ones."

The businessman suggested that Ms Alagwu's desire for a quiet settlement may be connected to what he called her "alleged pending marriage," but said such considerations were irrelevant to him. His sole focus, he said, was restoring what he described as a reputation badly bruised by the controversy.

"Despite these attempts, I am resolute in my decision to reject any private offers for settlement," he declared. "The allegations have caused severe damage to my reputation publicly, and I am committed to seeking full legal redress publicly. Accepting a private settlement would undermine the gravity of the accusations."

He also admonished his friends and associates to stop intervening in the matter or mentioning Ms Alagwu to him in any context. He said he now considers the mention of her name "a personal insult."

"Adaobi, her mother, or any member of her family are no longer a subject matter outside the litigations pending in court," he added. "No one should act as intermediaries to reach me on this matter."

Mr Ayeni reiterated his readiness to testify in open court on 25 November 2025, and 17 February 2026, adding that he expects Ms Alagwu to appear as well, unlike what he described as her alleged absence during proceedings at the customary court.

He maintained that he has been transparent since the controversy began and is committed to clearing his name before a competent court.

"I acknowledge the role I have played in this situation and I am actively working to move past it," he said. "Encouraging an out-of-court settlement will give credence to their usual postulation that I am being influenced to pursue this case because they feel that I am not a man of my own convictions, which is absolutely untrue."

The dispute between Mr Ayeni and Ms Alagwu has drawn significant public interest, with both parties now preparing for the next phase of the legal battle.

READ TUNDE AYENI'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

PRESS STATEMENT FROM DR. TUNDE AYENI

Adaobi Alagwu reached out to me for an out-of-court settlement

I am aware that recent reports have emerged regarding lawyer Adaobi Alagwu's decision to pursue an out-of-court settlement in the ongoing dispute. I confirm that through back-door channels, Alagwu has indeed made overtures towards settling this matter outside the courtroom. This development, I must say, was unexpected given the significant public attention and embarrassment it has garnered, together with the reputational damages it has inflicted on me, my family, and my loved ones.

It is evident that Alagwu's pursuit of a settlement may have been influenced by her alleged pending marriage. However, I must emphasize that such motivations hold no significance for me. My primary concern remains the restoration of my reputation, which has been severely impacted negatively by this controversy.

Despite these attempts, I am resolute in my decision to reject any private offers for settlement. The allegations have caused severe damage to my reputation publicly, and I am committed to seeking full legal redress publicly. Accepting a private settlement would undermine the gravity of the accusations and the harm they have inflicted on my person, my family, loved ones, and their sense of trust in me.

The matter is currently before a competent court, and I am determined that it should be allowed to reach a decisive and vindicating conclusion. I am also using this medium to notify all my friends and associates to refrain from involving in anything concerning Adaobi. I no longer consider even the mention of her name as a friendly gesture, and I now regard same as a personal insult to me. Adaobi, her mother, or any member of her family are no longer a subject matter outside the litigations pending in court. No one should act as intermediaries to reach me on this matter, please.

As emphasised before now, I plan to testify in open court on the 25th of November 2025, and on the 17th of February 2026, God-willing, and I expect her presence in court, rather than avoiding the proceedings as she did at the customary court.

I have maintained complete transparency on this matter since the beginning of this unfortunate saga. I acknowledge the role I have played in this situation and I am actively working to move past it, trusting in the justice system to uphold the truth as encouraging an out-of-court settlement will give credence to their usual postulation that I am being influenced to pursue this case, because they feel that I am not a man of my own convictions, which is absolutely untrue.

Signed

Dr. Tunde Ayeni