Liberia: Traditional Leaders Reject Calls for Ban On Customs, Petition Boakai for Welfare and Respect of Culture

Gbarnga — Traditional leaders who attended the two-day Assembly of Traditional Chiefs and Tribal Governors in Gbarnga have asserted that Liberia must protect and preserve its cultural heritage, stressing that any attempt to ban traditional practices would undermine the identity and authority of communities that have sustained the nation for generations.

Their position came at a time when the national conversation around harmful traditional practices has intensified following the House of Representatives' decision to circulate the Draft Bill to Ban Harmful Practices, including FGM, to all seventy three districts for public engagement under the leadership of Representative Moima Briggs Mensah of Bong County District Six.

The chiefs said they were not aware of the specific harmful practices being referenced in national debate and insisted that those pushing for a ban must clearly define what is considered harmful before tying such claims to the practices of the Sande and Poro societies.

According to many of the attendants, the debate has become too generalized, creating the impression that the longstanding cultural systems of Liberia are inherently abusive, a view they rejected. One paramount chief declared during the gathering that people must not condemn traditions they do not understand, adding the words we keep hearing about harmful practices do not reflect what we do in our communities.

A tribal governor from Lofa added that for generations our traditions have brought discipline unity and identity and anyone calling for a ban must show us exactly what wrong we have committed. Another participant stated that those who speak loudly against us speak without coming to our towns and without asking us what we practice so we cannot accept a blanket accusation on our culture.

A fourth chief stressed that our culture is the backbone of our people and no national decision should erase it without real proof of harm.

Their concerns formed part of broader discussions during the Assembly which brought together more than four hundred traditional leaders including Paramount Chiefs, Clan Chiefs and Tribal Governors from across Liberia. Although the event also focused on issues of decentralization local governance and welfare, the question of preserving traditional practices stood out as one of the dominant themes.

The chiefs argued that Representative Briggs Mensah's push for widespread consultations supports their call for clear definitions and public input since the lawmaker herself emphasized that a bill of this magnitude must be discussed with citizens before any decision is made.

The chiefs said this nationwide consultation is necessary because it gives rural communities the chance to speak for themselves and prevent assumptions from being shaped only by people who do not live within traditional structures.

The chiefs also submitted a formal petition to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai calling for improved salaries, welfare and logistical support for traditional leaders across the country. They said chiefs often perform multiple duties without the needed manpower and that many clerks and messengers are still not included on the government payroll.

They requested transportation support, construction of chief compounds and greater involvement in the work of mining companies operating in their areas. They reminded the government that traditional leaders remain the custodians of peace in communities and therefore must be dignified and supported.

Responding to concerns about tradition, President Boakai assured the gathering that his administration respects the cultural values of Liberia and recognizes the central role traditional authorities play in maintaining peace, stability and identity.

The President said his government embraces inclusive governance and that meaningful transformation requires listening to those at the community level. He encouraged the chiefs to document their recommendations and said the government will develop Actions of Mutual Commitment at the end of the Assembly to guide cooperation between the state and traditional leaders moving forward.

President Boakai emphasized that Liberia is stronger when it builds from the bottom up and that decentralization must not remain only a policy phrase but must serve as a tool to involve rural communities in national decision making.

Minister of Internal Affairs F. Sakila Nyumalin who organized the Assembly at the President's directive reminded the participants that the purpose of the gathering was to foster dialogue between the government and traditional authorities on issues affecting peace local governance and national development.

The Minister explained that the country is preparing for deeper international engagement including Liberia's upcoming role on the United Nations Security Council and that sustaining peace at home requires cooperation between the state and traditional institutions. He stressed that the Assembly would produce long term outcomes including establishing an annual national forum for chiefs, clarifying their roles under the County Development Agenda and strengthening national consensus on how to manage cultural practices.

Representative Briggs Mensah whose committee is spearheading the review of the Draft Bill to Ban Harmful Practices said during recent legislative engagements that the bill must be taken to citizens because the people have the right to determine how issues involving their culture and rights will be handled.

The chiefs referenced her position throughout the Assembly and said it confirms their argument that no one should rush to condemn traditional structures without hearing from those who live within them daily. They said many political discussions in Monrovia do not reflect life in rural Liberia and that they welcome the nationwide tour of the bill because it gives them the opportunity to explain their culture directly to lawmakers.

Throughout the Assembly the leaders repeatedly said that no one should attempt to stop the Sande and Poro societies because these institutions have shaped behavior, settlement patterns, dispute resolution and community cohesion for centuries. They insisted that if harmful practices exist in Liberia they must be identified specifically and handled through collaboration rather than blanket bans that can create conflict and misunderstanding.

Traditional leaders added that culture must remain a protected component of Liberia's heritage and that their people will continue to defend practices that define their identity while working with government to address any legitimate concerns raised through the nationwide consultations.