Liberia's Democracy At a Crossroads - Citizens Must Change Mindset to Break Cycle of Mediocrity

In our previous segment, we addressed the President of the Republic of Liberia, highlighting key reforms and suggesting areas for improvement. Today, we turn our attention to the citizens of Liberia. We are speaking directly to you, the people of the Republic of Liberia, to discuss the vital role that the electorate plays in the functioning of the democratic process in Liberia.

In Liberia, the concept of democracy has a unique and complex character, shaped by the realities of a mediocre ruling class and distorted public expectations. Unlike the ideals often celebrated in more established democratic societies--where elected officials are seen as public servants accountable to their constituents--many Liberians approach electoral politics with a transactional mindset. Most voters in Liberia expect candidates to provide immediate benefits in exchange for their support. This concept creates a political environment in which favors and financial incentives often determine the path to office. This stark contrast with democratic ideals reveals a system in which community engagement is closely tied to self-interest, shaping the very foundation of political participation in the country.

Once in office, the same cycle repeats itself. Public officials frequently exploit their positions for personal gain, enriching themselves with public funds. They then use this wealth during subsequent election cycles to offer temporary solutions to pressing economic and infrastructural problems in their constituencies. This method allows them to maintain power and continue exploiting the country for years without facing accountability, as the citizens' expectations remain quite simple.

Given this uncomplicated standard for attaining public office, politicians in Liberia often treat politics as a business. They effectively buy their way into elected positions, enrich themselves with public funds, and may, condescendingly, distribute gifts to their constituents, who receive them with gratitude, treating their elected officials as benevolent philanthropists.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This type of mindset discourages many qualified and well-intentioned citizens from participating in our political system, allowing a group of mediocre politicians to dominate and hindering national development and growth. What we need is a shift in thinking toward accountability, integrity, and informed voting. Such a change can empower citizens to demand more from their leaders and contribute to a more effective democratic system. Until we address this mindset issue as a country, we will not achieve significant progress.

In many other countries, serious groups of people entrust leadership not based on what they can immediately gain from their leaders, but on the proven track records of those leaders in their respective areas of expertise.

Since Liberians are particularly fascinated with the United States, I will use it as an example. Former US President Barack Obama did not ascend to political prominence because he had much money to build roads and school buildings in his home state of Illinois. Nor did he achieve success in politics by awarding scholarships to underserved kids in the South Side of Chicago. Instead, President Obama made a name for himself through hard work, integrity, good character, and advocacy through community organizing. That's how he gained the trust of the people of Illinois, who rewarded him by electing him as a state senator. While in the Senate, he focused not on enriching himself but on continuing his advocacy for ordinary citizens who struggled to get ahead in a system that made it difficult for them to rise. The citizens of Illinois evaluated Obama's work in the state Senate and subsequently elected him to the United States Senate.

As a U.S. senator, he was seen as having a compelling vision for the country and a convincing track record of honesty, integrity, and genuine passion for advocating for underserved communities nationwide. Obama didn't need his own funds to undertake infrastructure projects; that's simply not how it works in the U.S.

All he needed was his good character, his proven track record of excellence in both his professional and political life, and a compelling vision for the country. Once the members of his party were convinced he was the best candidate, they ran a successful grassroots campaign in which ordinary citizens chipped in their nickels and dimes to support him. In the end, Obama arguably lived up to the expectations of the millions of Americans who placed their faith in him.

Now, regarding Liberia, a candidate like Obama would likely never even make it to the House of Representatives. This is because the Liberian electorate has an entirely different expectation of its leaders. It is no wonder that our House of Parliament is filled with former warlords and many mediocre individuals. Yet, we still expect the country to develop and become like other serious nations. That simply doesn't work, Liberians. What you sow is what you will reap. While citizens of more developed nations hold their current and former officials to high standards of accountability and honesty, we often cheer on corrupt officials who grow wealthy while in public office and even make mockery of those public officials who appear broke after their terms.

Liberians generally have a deep admiration for countries like the United States and other advanced Western democracies, often viewing them as "heaven on earth." Many of our current and former leaders have pursued their education and lived in the U.S. and other developed nations for extended periods before returning to Liberia. However, it often proves challenging for them to replicate some of the effective practices they observed or experienced in these countries, particularly in terms of good governance and patriotism. It is a shame that we admire the qualities of other countries while behaving in ways that are the opposite of those we admire.

As a nation, we fail to realize that a country's leaders reflect the nature of the people they lead. Liberian leaders are inefficient and mediocre because the people have low expectations of them. No single president can solve Liberia's complex problems with a magic wand. Liberians themselves must first work on reorienting their mindset. The concept of leadership and what to expect from our leaders must be understood within the true meaning of democracy. This understanding should motivate us to demand more from our leaders and to hold them accountable for their actions.

One of my favorite authors, Professor John Dunn, defines democracy in his bestselling book, "The Story of Democracy," as more than just a system of self-rule. He describes it as a means for individuals to be subject to political power while preserving their dignity and personal interests, primarily through institutions like free and fair elections. He argues that democracy's legitimacy comes from its capacity to enable citizens to choose their government and hold it accountable, rather than from direct control.

For Professor Dunn, the lasting appeal of democracy lies in what he calls the "reconciliatory promise": despite the inevitability of subjection to authority, citizens can participate equally in selecting their leaders. He also emphasizes the importance of "Legitimacy from Choice," asserting that a government's legitimacy derives from the populace, which should have a fair opportunity to hold its rulers accountable.

To foster a culture of informed civic engagement in Liberia, citizens can take several key actions. First, they should focus on education and awareness by organizing workshops and using media to enhance civic knowledge about voting and accountability. Encouraging voter registration and mobilizing communities can help ensure high turnout on election day.

Creating impartial guides to compare candidates' policies is essential, as is hosting public forums for candidates to engage with constituents. Collaborating with NGOs that support democratic practices will strengthen civil society.

Additionally, advocating for transparent campaign financing and holding public officials accountable is crucial. Utilizing apps and online platforms can provide easy access to candidate information. Engaging the youth in the political process and integrating civic education in schools are also vital steps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By promoting ethical leadership role models and establishing mechanisms to evaluate elected officials, Liberians can become more informed and engaged, leading to better governance and positive change.

In conclusion, transforming Liberia's political landscape requires a fundamental shift in the expectations and behaviors of both citizens and leaders. To break free from the cycle of mediocrity and corruption, Liberians must prioritize integrity, accountability, and long-term vision over immediate personal gain. By fostering a culture of informed civic engagement and demanding that public officials uphold their responsibilities, the electorate can begin to rebuild trust in governance. Citizens must recognize their power to elect leaders based on proven character and vision, as demonstrated by the success stories of figures such as President Obama. Only then can Liberia aspire to a future where genuine leadership drives national development and prosperity, paving the way for a truly democratic society that benefits all its people.

About the writer

Thomas M. Sarko is a Liberian peace advocate dedicated to promoting sustainable stability in his home country. A graduate of Cathedral Catholic School and the University of Liberia, he served as co-editor of his school's press club and later interned at UNMIL Radio. He went on to work as a Public Relations Assistant at the Liberia Electricity Corporation, where he co-produced its monthly newsletter, The Current.

In 2012, driven by a desire to prevent a return to civil conflict, he co-founded Project Peace for Liberia, an initiative that encourages young people to channel their frustrations through creative expression and the performing arts rather than violence. Sarko moved to the United States in 2014 and earned a master's degree in Corporate and Marketing Communication from IE Business School in Madrid in 2022.