Liberia: FPA Bids Fallen Circulation Manager Albert Blamo Farewell, Says His Loss Is Irreplaceable

Monrovia — It was a moment of deep sadness and grief on Friday when family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the AB Anderson Funeral Parlor in Monrovia to bid farewell to Albert "Color Boy" Blamo, FrontPage Africa's longtime Circulation Manager, who passed away on November 5 after a period of illness.

'Color Boy,' as he was affectionately called, died on the evening of Wednesday, November 5, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, humility, and unwavering service to the newspaper he helped strengthen for decades.

In an emotional tribute on behalf of FrontPageAfrica, Newsroom Chief Gerald Koinyeneh said that although the late Blamo's name and byline rarely appeared in the paper, he was "the engine that kept FrontPage Africa running."

Koinyeneh noted that at FPA, the late Blamo was far more than a senior staff member--he was a brother and father figure to several young reporters, guiding and supporting them throughout their careers.

"His jokes and humor brightened the newsroom," he said. "For us, he was more than just a circulation manager. He was a father, a brother, a son, and a true family man."

The presence of several current and former staff members at the funeral, Koinyeneh added, was a testament to the profound impact Blamo had on everyone who crossed his path at FPA.

Proudly rooted in his Slipway community, Blamo never forgot where he came from. Community leaders, elders, and youth all joined his family at the funeral, paying emotional tribute to a man they described as loyal and deeply committed to his people.

Born in 1966, Albert Blamo died on November 5, 2025, at the age of 59.