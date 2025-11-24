Liberia: GOL, Wash Caucus, UNDP, and Acdp Boost Water and Community Development in Bong and Nimba Counties

The Government of Liberia, through the WASH Legislative Caucus, in partnership with UNDP and the Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), is intensifying efforts to improve water access and community development in Bong and Nimba Counties.

Speaking in Bong County, in continuation of the joint UNDP-Legislative assessment of ACDP ongoing and completed projects, Timothy Kpeh, Head of Secretariat for the WASH Legislative Caucus, revealed that the Caucus recently submitted a proposal to lawmakers requesting budget support for water and sanitation interventions.

According to Kpeh, both Senators and Representatives responded positively by allocating initial funds, allowing UNDP and ACDP to start project activities.

He noted that several water facilities have already been completed and handed over to communities, stressing that the goal is to ensure equitable distribution of interventions across Liberia.

"There is still much work to do, and we want to reach everyone in this country," Kpeh emphasized.

Massah Sherif, a member of the Co-Clan Cooperative, praised ACDP and the Government of Liberia for providing safe drinking water to Felela District.

She expressed hope that partners would continue to receive the resources needed to expand development efforts.

Representing the Office of the Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon, Emmanuel H.W. Cojolo thanked residents of Felela for their warm reception and pledged continued collaboration with communities to monitor UNDP-implemented projects.

Clan Chief Mamie Gego extended gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the WASH Caucus for championing the initiative. She highlighted the community's struggle for water during the dry season and appealed for additional water points in remote villages where residents often face severe shortages.

Joseph Fah, Chair of the Cooperative, lauded ACDP for transforming Felela. He recalled that before 2019, the community lacked a recognized cooperative.

"Today, thanks to ACDP's intervention, they have an office valued at over US$25,000 and farming equipment that has eased agricultural work. He also disclosed that the cooperative received US$20,000 in financial support," Fah noted.

In Nimba County, UNDP Team Manager Boye Johnson reaffirmed the agency's commitment to accelerating development, emphasizing that ACDP initiatives are community-driven and designed to deliver progress faster.

Youth Chair Esther K. Gredee thanked UNDP and ACDP for bringing clean water to the community, noting the challenges residents faced before the intervention. She appealed for additional support to build schools and hospitals to protect women and families.

Representative District #6 Commentator Albert B. Texlge reminded citizens that development funds are public resources entrusted to leaders.

He encouraged communities to remain engaged and appreciative when lawmakers meet development expectations, commending UNDP for its transparency and impact.

Chief of Office Staff Gonpa Osundu Dahn, from Senator Kogar's office, identified healthcare as a major concern in District #2, Nimba County, and called for more health facilities.

Administrative Assistant Samuel L. Kortee assured residents that Senator Kogar remains committed to the people of Nimba and announced plans for a major county-wide event.

These engagements in Bong and Nimba Counties underscore the collaborative efforts of government, international partners, and communities to strengthen water access and drive sustainable development across Liberia.