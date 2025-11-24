Liberia: Kermue's 36.5km Road Project Marks a Turning Point for Rural Bong

Panta District — A wave of excitement and appreciation is sweeping across Panta Administrative District as residents celebrate the remarkable rehabilitation of the 36.5-kilometer Foelah-Desha Road. This crucial rural corridor links dozens of communities in Bong County and serves as a key trade route between Liberia and neighboring Guinea.

The long-neglected route, once marked by deep erosion, flooded swamps, broken bridges, and impassable mud tracks, has now been restored to a functional and reliable roadway. Residents say the transformation has revived commercial activity, opened access to social services, and restored dignity to communities long cut off from the rest of the country.

The rehabilitation was spearheaded by Mr. Quanuquanei Alfred Kermue, whose self-funded intervention has earned widespread praise from chiefs, farmers, transport operators, business owners, and cross-border residents.

For years, the deteriorated Foelah-Desha Road stood as a symbol of rural neglect. Clan Chief Henry Y. Mator of Waytuah Clan recalled the painful memories associated with the former condition of the road.

"The bad road once blocked the free movement of goods and services between Guinea and Liberia. Pregnant women and patients died because we couldn't reach clinics on time. Our farm produce spoiled because we couldn't take them to market, and companies like Firestone stopped buying our rubber. We felt abandoned by the government," he said.

Chief Mator described Mr. Kermue's intervention as "cardinal, timely, and lifesaving," noting that the rehabilitation has restored economic vitality, reduced transportation costs, attracted investors, and increased land value.

Along the Foelah-Desha corridor, farming activities have surged. Smallholder farmers say the reopened road has strengthened access to markets and encouraged the expansion of rice and vegetable farming.

Currently, four to five agricultural cooperatives operate along the route, focusing heavily on lowland rice and vegetable production. Farmers say the new road has reduced post-harvest losses and lowered transport costs, allowing them to grow more and earn more.

The impact of the road extends beyond agriculture. John Gee, a teacher and resident, said the improved road has strengthened access to schools and vocational programs.

"Since the rehabilitation of the Foelah-Desha Road, schools have benefited from more support through the Ministry of Education and its partners. Students can now travel daily to attend TVET institutions and colleges in Gbarnga, a dream that once seemed impossible," he said.

Commercial motorcyclists, once among the most affected road users, say the difference is dramatic.

"Before, we used to get injured, and pregnant women were afraid to ride with us. Now, the road is smooth, we make more trips, earn more, and transport passengers faster," said Timothy Dolo, who praised Kermue as "District #4's Developmental Hero."

Beyond road rehabilitation, Mr. Kermue, through his initiative Panta Pride, has undertaken major agricultural projects across the Panta and Zota Districts. The group is engaged in large-scale production of rice, beans, fish, and vegetables to strengthen food security in Liberia.

Working closely with local communities, Kermue has helped establish two agricultural cooperatives: Panta Pride Cooperative and Collective Impact Micro Farm Zone

Together, they cultivate nearly 100 hectares of upland rice in Zota, with plans for commercialization, and about 350 hectares of lowland rice in Panta, making it one of the largest community-led agricultural efforts in Bong County.

In alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda, Mr. Kermue donated a Shantui B-5 road-building machine to District #4 in 2024. The machine has since opened and rehabilitated several farm-to-market roads.

In September 2025, the same equipment completed an 8-kilometer road linking Gou to Gbarsue Slonmah, a development residents describe as "beyond imagination."

Both Liberian and Guinean residents along the border have commended Kermue's efforts, emphasizing the boost to trade, unity, and social cooperation.

World Bank data shows that 94.4% of Liberia's rural roads are unpaved, leaving millions of people in remote regions underserved. Residents believe Kermue's work demonstrates what grassroots action can achieve even before central government intervention.

For many in District #4, Mr. Kermue has become more than a development advocate. He is now affectionately referred to as a "Heaven-sent rescuer"--a figure credited with bringing hope, empowerment, and tangible transformation to communities long left behind.

As Panta District continues to benefit from the ongoing wave of development, residents are calling on the government and development partners to join hands with Mr. Kermue to expand infrastructure and agricultural initiatives further.