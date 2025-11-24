Liberia: Prioritize Regulatory Clarity in Mining Sector

24 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia — Speaking at the takeover ceremony for new mines, Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingbah, Mr. Kamara emphasized the urgent need for advanced and critical reforms within the sector.

He advocated open engagement, ongoing dialogue, and the highest levels of professionalism between the ministry and all stakeholders.

According to Kamara, strengthening regulatory clarity and predictability is essential for building investor confidence, supporting responsible and sustainable mining practices, and fostering deeper community participation.

Kamara, whose company, Hamak Gold Ltd, and its subsidiary, 79 Resources Inc, have been victims of licensing irregularities at the ministry, further highlighted that such reforms would help ensure local ownership, attract diverse investments, and enable natural resources to serve as an engine for inclusive growth and job creation for Liberians.

He reaffirmed the Chamber of Mines' commitment to collaborate closely with the government to drive economic growth.

Addressing Minister Tingbah directly, Kamara remarked that Liberia is at a pivotal moment, with significant opportunities in gold, iron ore, critical minerals, energy transformation, and value addition.

"To you, Minister Tingbah, your appointment comes at a defining moment for Liberia. Our nation stands on the threshold of significant opportunities--opportunities in gold, iron ore, critical minerals, energy transformation, and the long-awaited drive toward value addition," he said.

He called for increased collaboration between government, the private sector, communities, and development partners to cultivate a mining industry that is globally competitive, environmentally responsible, and socially impactful.

Also, during the takeover ceremony, Grand Cape Mount Senator Simeon B. Taylor, Chair of the Senate Committee on Mines, Energy, and Natural Resources, called for exclusive rights for Liberian miners and specifically advocated for their participation in the Class C small miners' program.

Sen. Taylor urged greater support for miners, brokers, and dealers, and encouraged a more collaborative relationship between executive leadership and the legislature to promote the growth of Liberia's mining sector. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

