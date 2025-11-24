Liberia: Boakai's Police Escort in Tragic Motor Accident Again

24 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

For the second time in less than six years of his first term in office, the presidential motorcade of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has taken away a human life in a situation described as reckless.

The accident this time is not directly one of the presidential motorcade's main vehicles, but a Liberia National Police (LNP) escort pickup serving as the last mobile support in the president's convoy.

A police pickup marked with license plate #249 struck, dragged, and killed instantly a woman and a motorcyclist identified as Peter Kamara along the Todee-Monrovia highway.

Witnesses account the incident as chaotic, stating the speeding presidential vehicle had no sirens or warning prior to the accident.

"There was no warning, just sirens, speed, and then screams," a witness said.

"Our bike was behind when the president's convoy passed. The last car, the police pickup, hit the motorbike," Patience, a witness, added.

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana is yet to comment on the accident, but reports said the victims were rushed to the CH Rennie Hospital in Kakata City.

At the same time, the Liberia National Police Communication Unit has yet to speak on the incident.

This is the second time President Boakai's motorcade has killed a citizen. It can be recalled that in July 2024, the presidential motorcade struck and killed a tricycle (keh-keh) rider and injured three others along the Robertsfield Highway.

