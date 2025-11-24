Liberia: Tingbah Vows to Reshape Liberia's Mineral Sector

Monrovia — Tingbah, who took over as minister on Friday, November 21, assures total reform, outlined under three pillars, efficiency, transparency, and inclusive growth, guided by humanity, will push the modernization of the Liberian mineral sector to a standard.

According to him, Liberia's mineral sector is one of the strongest levers for economic growth and has contributed significantly to the country's GDP; as such, decisions taken, policies crafted, and a system built will determine how the country transforms natural wealth into human and national development.

Tingbah emphasized top priorities, including finalizing and implementing new mineral laws and revising expiration and mining regulations to replace the outdated framework, thereby aligning Liberia with international best practices.

He also mentioned reviewing the mineral development agreement to ensure it delivers fairly, is transparent, and provides equitable benefits for the state and local communities while protecting security of tenure for all mining and energy concessions.

The New Minister of Mines and Energy pledged to restructure and operationalize funds to ensure independent management, strong accountability, and tangible impacts.

On his part, the Chairman of the House Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy, and Environment, Grand Gedeh County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Garwo Sokan, called for the revision of the Liberia Mining Laws, which will enable and ensure communities benefit from natural resources and do not allow companies exploring to exploit without gains.

Also speaking, Amara Kamara, president of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, pleads for regulatory clarity in mining practices.

According to Kamara, regulatory clarity will advance responsible and sustainable mining practices, deepen community participation, and secure local ownership, which drives economic development. -Edited By Othello B. Garblah.