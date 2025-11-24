Ghana: Gender Ministry Assures Public of Action On All Reported Abuse Cases

24 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has assured the public that it is taking all reported cases of abuse seriously.

This follows several reports and videos circulating on social media highlighting alleged incidents of abuse involving children and vulnerable people.

In a statement, the Ministry said it values the public's vigilance in drawing attention to these cases and encouraged citizens to continue reporting such incidents.

It noted that protecting the vulnerable requires collective effort from everyone.

According to the Ministry, some victims who have been identified are already receiving psychosocial and legal support. Others have been placed in safe shelters where necessary.

The Ministry added that it is working closely with the Police, civil society organisations, and other agencies to investigate all the reported cases and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The Ministry stressed that "crime has no expiration," and promised that updates will be provided periodically as investigations progress.

It further encouraged the public to report suspected cases of abuse to the Domestic Violence Call Centre, the Ministry's Helpline of Hope, or to the nearest police station.

