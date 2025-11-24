Ghana: GFA Charges Asante Kotoko Over Social Media Comments

Asante Kotoko SC has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for alleged misconduct following their Matchday 11 Premier League game against FC Samartex 1996.

According to the GFA, the club breached Section 34(6)(d) of the 2025 Premier League Regulations.

The Association said Asante Kotoko published comments on social media that were considered inciteful and a possible trigger for violence against the match official.

The GFA noted that such conduct brings the game into disrepute.

The club has until Wednesday, November 26, 2025, to officially respond to the charge.

The GFA says it will continue to enforce its regulations to maintain discipline, protect match officials, and ensure a safe environment for all stakeholders in the league.

By: Jacob Aggrey