Ghana: Security Agencies Clarify Voucher Error Affecting 2025/26 Recruitment Portal

The security services have issued a notice to alert applicants about a voucher error affecting the ongoing 2025/26 centralized e-recruitment process.

According to the agencies, some applicants who bought e-recruitment vouchers from Ghana Post on 20th and 21st November 2025 have been unable to start their applications on the portal.

A review by the security services showed that the challenge was caused by an error in labeling the voucher details.

The "Pincode" and "Serial Number" were mistakenly swapped at the point of sale.

The agencies explained that affected applicants should simply interchange the details when applying, use the Pincode as the Serial Number and the Serial Number as the Pincode in order to proceed with their application.

They advised applicants who still face difficulties to contact the support lines of the various services for assistance.

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service have all provided dedicated phone numbers and email addresses to help resolve the issue.

The notice assured applicants that the problem has been identified and steps are being taken to ensure a smooth recruitment process for all.

By: Jacob Aggrey