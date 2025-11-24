Ghana: University of Ghana Rejects Claims of Changing Statutes to Support LGBT+ Activities

The University of Ghana has strongly denied claims made by Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning that the institution has changed its statutes to allow or support LGBT+ activities.

The University described the allegations as "false, misleading and defamatory."

The statement follows a GhanaWeb report citing comments made by Mr Foh-Amoaning during an interview on Onua FM. Management said the claims misrepresent recent updates made to the University's Statutes in 2024.

According to the University, the review of the Statutes was conducted strictly in accordance with Ghana's laws and internal governance procedures.

It explained that the revisions only involved replacing gender-specific pronouns such as "he" and "she" with gender-neutral terms like "they" and "their."

This, the University said, was to avoid repeating "he or she" throughout the documents.

The University added that using "they/them" as a singular pronoun is now widely accepted in modern English, including in legal and academic writing.

It cited the 2011 New International Version (NIV) of the Bible as one of the texts that uses this approach.

Management also confirmed that it had earlier responded to a request for clarification from the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, explaining the same points.

The University condemned what it said was a personal attack on the Vice-Chancellor, describing Mr. Foh-Amoaning's comments as disrespectful and made in bad faith.

It stressed that no Vice-Chancellor has the power to change University Statutes alone.

The University is demanding an immediate retraction and public apology from Mr. Foh-Amoaning.

It warned that failure to do so may force the University to take legal action to protect its reputation.

Management further urged media organisations, including GhanaWeb and Onua FM, to verify sensitive information before publishing.

It said inaccurate reporting harms public trust and misleads the public.

The University reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, academic excellence, and respect for Ghana's laws, stating that it remains focused on its mission and will not be distracted by unfounded allegations.

By: Jacob Aggrey