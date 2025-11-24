Gambia: Cameroon Opposition Leader Flees to Gambia for 'Safety' After Contested Vote

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the Cameroon candidate declared runner-up in October's presidential election, is in Banjul, in the Gambia, reportedly for "humanitarian reasons," according to the Gambian government.

The Gambian government announced the news on 23 November in a statement attributed to the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

The same statement also mentions possible ongoing negotiations between Issa Tchiroma Bakary and the government in Yaoundé, facilitated by the government of Nigeria.

The Gambian government's statement explains that Tchiroma Bakary has been in Banjul since 7 November.

It also says that he is being hosted "temporarily" for "humanitarian reasons, in the spirit of African solidarity, and to ensure his safety."

This information is confirmed by his entourage, who justify the choice of Banjul by the freedom it gives the former minister to continue speaking out in an environment where his safety is guaranteed.

Tchiroma contests the results of the presidential election, held on 12 October.

Paul Biya, at 92, remains the world's oldest head of state, after scoting 53.66 percent of the vote against 35.19 percent for Tchiroma.

Government sources in Cameroon, who claim to know everything about Tchiroma's movements, say he passed through Yola in Nigeria on his way out of the country, but this hasn't been confirmed.

The town of Yola is close to the border with Cameroon, and specifically to Garoua, Tchiroma Bakary's hometown, where he was holed up before leaving Cameroon between late October and early November, according RFI's correspondent, quoting the same sources.

Crisis resolution

The Gambian government was careful to specify that it remains "committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of all African Union member states. It also insisted that The Gambia would not be used "for any subversive activity against a third state."

Gambia's main opposition party, the United Democratic Party, accused the government in a separate statement also released on Sunday, of a lack of transparency over Tchiroma's "quiet arrival" but added it was in full solidarity with Tchiroma and welcomed the humanitarian gesture.

Banjul also stated that it is "working with several regional partners," including Nigeria, to promote a "peaceful and negotiated" resolution to the crisis.

Tchiroma has repeatedly urged supporters to protest against the official election outcome.

Security forces quashed opposition rallies just before and after Biya's win, and several people are reported to have died. Tchiroma also urged supporters to stage "dead city" operations, closing shops and halting other public activities.

The Cameroonian government said it plans to initiate legal proceedings against him for his "repeated calls for insurrection."

(with newswires)