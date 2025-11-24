Nigeria: Paystack Fires Ezra Olubi Over Serial Misconduct Allegations

Paystack terminated the contract of Mr Olubi just days after placing him on suspension over alleged sexual misconduct allegations, which trended on social media, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter.

Paystack co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, has announced plans to pursue legal action against the company following his dismissal over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Paystack terminated the contract of Mr Olubi just days after placing him on suspension over alleged sexual misconduct allegations, which trended on social media, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter.

The decision comes even though the company had earlier announced that a formal investigation was underway and that it would refrain from further comment until the process was completed.

However, in a public statement released on Sunday, Mr Olubi revealed that his employment had been "terminated unfairly" before the investigation could be concluded.

Mr Olubi said Paystack's decision created room for assumption and has misrepresented his character as posited on social media.

"Over the past few days, my name and reputation, built over years as co-founder and technical leader at Paystack, have been called into question because of information circulating online.

"In response, the Board of Directors of Paystack placed me on suspension and initiated what was described as an 'independent' investigation. Once that process began, I chose not to make any public statements.

"I did this to avoid interfering with the investigation and because I expected a fair, thorough, and unbiased review of the allegations being discussed online. This created a vacuum that allowed assumptions and misrepresentations to spread without challenge," he said.

Background

On 12 October, an X user who claimed to have been in a relationship with Mr Olubi posted a series of allegations online, drawing renewed attention to a series of his old, controversial tweets.

Beginning from around 2010, several of Mr Olubi's past posts resurfaced, including sexually explicit jokes and comments referencing co-workers, minors, and animals.

Following the online circulation of these posts, Paystack announced on Thursday, 13 November, that Mr Olubi had been suspended from all duties pending a comprehensive review.

The company stated that its Board had initiated an internal process and would appoint an independent third-party investigator to handle the matter.

"Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi. We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation," the company said at the time.

Termination

Amid backlash generated by his controversial X posts, with Mr Olubi insisting that they do not represent his actual character, his contract was terminated by the company.

He, however, faulted Paystack's decision to terminate his contract, saying there was no opportunity for him to respond to the issues raised.

"Those who know me personally or professionally understand that the posts being circulated do not reflect my conduct or the way I have lived my life. I have always, to the best of my ability, conducted myself in a manner that respects everyone's dignity and safety.

"On Saturday, 22 November 2025, I was informed that my employment had been terminated. This decision was taken before the supposed investigation was concluded, and without any meeting, hearing, or opportunity for me to respond to the issues raised, in clear contravention of the terms of the suspension and Paystack's own internal policies," he said.

Legal actions

The embattled Paystack co-founder revealed that his legal team took steps to address and review his contract termination.

"As co-founder, technical leader, and long-serving Board member, I have been part of instituting the systems and processes that underpin Paystack's internal operations. I engaged with this investigation in good faith and cooperated fully with the Board's directives on that basis.

"My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies. They will take the steps they consider appropriate, and I will not be commenting further on this matter at this time," he concluded.