Nigeria: Japan, Who Donate $500,000 Cholera Response Commodities, Others to Nigeria

Nigeria's efforts to curb recurring cholera outbreaks have received a major boost as the government of Japan, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), donated $500,000 worth of supplies to the federal government.

The items, including treatment kits, medicines, surveillance tools, training materials and logistics support, were handed over to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) in Abuja on Monday.

As part of this support, life-saving commodities, valued at $104,951, were also delivered to the agency.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the WHO Representative and Head of Mission to Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said the intervention came at a critical time as cholera transmission risks remain high in areas with limited access to clean water and sanitation.

Mr Ursu described the donation as a reinforcement of Japan's long-standing role in global health security.

"The $500,000 Japan grant, domiciled at the WHO, has catalysed health interventions that not only help the health of vulnerable Nigerians but also support the government's strategic aim of strengthening health systems to prevent, prepare, detect, and respond effectively to emergencies," he said.

"This contribution is not just a shipment of supplies; it is a lifeline for communities at risk and a reaffirmation of Japan's longstanding commitment to global health security and humanitarian assistance."

He said the commodities donated today - one complete cholera kit (Central) divided into 29 modules - for medicines, renewable supplies, equipment, and logistics devices are intended to treat patients at different levels within the healthcare system during an outbreak in areas with compromised access.

He noted that the kit donated today is one of the 14 cholera kits, alongside medical commodities such as life-saving Oral Rehydration Solutions, which have been procured through the Government of Japan grant.

He noted that the supplies will be deployed strategically to hotspots identified through surveillance and risk mapping.

Cholera outbreak

Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water, remains a persistent public health challenge in Nigeria.

This year alone, the outbreak has affected all 36 states and FCT, with states in the northeast and northwest among the hardest hit.

According to WHO, Nigeria recorded 244 deaths from cholera outbreaks between January and September 2025.

It also said the country recorded 10,353 suspected cases of cholera within the nine-month period, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.4 per cent.

More collaborations

Mr Ursu said the WHO will continue to work with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the NCDC, and partners to enhance surveillance, improve case management, and support preventive measures.

He said the fight against cholera requires a whole-of-society approach--government leadership, partner support, and community participation.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, emphasised that the cholera response commodities were procured through the Supplementary Budget Project on "Cholera Outbreak Preparedness and Response in Nigeria," funded by the Government of Japan with a grant of $500,000, in partnership with WHO.

Mr Hideo said the ceremony highlights Japan's strong support for Nigeria in combating cholera.

He said the assistance strengthens Nigeria's capacity to respond swiftly to outbreaks through the provision of essential materials such as diagnostic kits, rehydration supplies, and logistics support.

"The goal is clear: to detect cases early, contain their spread, and protect the lives of those most at risk. In addition to providing life-saving commodities, the project includes hands-on training to enhance emergency response capacity," he said.

In his keynote address, the Director-General of NCDC, Jide Idris, stated that the support comes at a time when Nigeria continues to strengthen its lessons from past cholera seasons.

Mr Idris said these resources will significantly enhance the national and state-level capacity for treatment, early detection, and rapid response to outbreaks.

"As earlier highlighted by the WHO and NCDC teams, cholera continues to pose a recurrent threat in Nigeria, driven by inadequate access to safe water and sanitation, population displacement and insecurity, weak community-based surveillance, gaps in oral cholera vaccine coverage, and insufficient Water, Sanitation and Health infrastructure, especially in high-burden LGAs," he said.

The NCDC boss noted that while Nigeria continues to face challenges in controlling cholera, including rising antibiotic resistance linked to factors like misuse of antibiotics and gaps in infection control, the country has made notable progress through strong leadership, improved diagnostics, vaccine investment, and enhanced coordination across sectors.

He emphasised that ending cholera is a moral imperative, pledging transparent and accountable use of the donations.

Ongoing efforts

The WHO Emergency Team Lead, Ann Fortin, stated that ongoing efforts are focused on strengthening community-based surveillance, enhancing local cholera preparedness, providing essential medicines, and promoting awareness on preventing sexual exploitation and abuse.

Ms Fortin said a total of 134 LGAs have been identified as most at risk for cholera, with interventions prioritised in these areas while remaining flexible to respond elsewhere as needed.

"As of October 2025, and thanks to the support from the Government of Japan, all 36 states plus FCT multi-sectoral actors--health and WASH--have benefitted from a cholera training through a national training-of-trainers' strategy for cholera readiness," she said

"29 out of 134 Priority Areas for Multi-Sectoral Interventions LGAs, that is 22 per cent, have been reached through readiness interventions, and an additional 11 LGAs beyond the priority list. Community-based surveillance activities began last week in 18 LGAs in Kebbi and Sokoto."

She added that while the focus is on the 134 Priority Areas for Multi-Sectoral Interventions LGAs, the ultimate goal is to reduce cholera transmission and deaths across all rural areas.