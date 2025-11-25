Nigeria: Alleged Troop Withdrawal Before Abduction...Reactions As Kebbi Governor Asks National Assembly to Probe Military

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has called on the National Assembly to investigate the withdrawal of military personnel from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, 45 minutes before the schoolchildren's abduction.

The governor insisted the investigation should be carried out because the military authorities withdrew their personnel 45 minutes before bandits stormed, leading to the abduction of 25 schoolgirls on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Idris made this call while receiving a delegation from the National Assembly, led by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajjudeen Abbas, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

"The military personnel deployed to the school left at 3 a.m., and at exactly 3:45 a.m., the schoolgirls were abducted, but the reason for the personnel's departure was based on orders. We raise questions as a government: who gave the order? What was the reason? Since the incident, we have been asking questions but have received no answers," Idris said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Kebbi governor appealed to the National Assembly to summon the military leadership for questioning and to conduct a full investigation into the withdrawal of the soldiers.

"What happened in Kebbi shows the security architecture is not working. There is a need for the National Assembly to change the narrative and investigate the military. Security is not only a federal responsibility; states must also intervene with logistics support," he said.

The governor stated that the state had procured over 100 brand-new Toyota Hilux vehicles and 300 motorcycles for security agencies, including the military; yet, the incident raises doubts about their conduct.

"If care is not taken, enemies are working to truncate our democracy," he warned, urging federal and state authorities to act decisively.

In response, Rt. Hon. Tajjudeen Abbas said, "And we are here to share in your pain and extend our condolences. Kebbi is one of the most stable states, but this incident is deeply saddening. The National Assembly stands with you, the parents of the abducted girls, and we commend the teacher who lost his life protecting the students."

The Speaker announced a donation of N30 million to the families of the slain teacher and the school watchman, and requested that the school be named after the martyred teacher.

The statements were made amid growing public outcry over insecurity in Nigeria's northwest region.

Investigate Claims By Kebbi Governor - Experts

Other Nigerians, including security experts, have called on the Military High Command to investigate claims by the Governor of Kebbi State and punish offenders or prove him wrong.

A retired senior air force officer, Group Captain Shehu Sadeeq (rtd), likened the claims to several conspiracy theories surrounding the more than decade-long insurgency war.

Group Captain Sadeeq, a former spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), stated that such allegations had been made in the past, but there had been no hard evidence.

He noted that even former President Goodluck Jonathan claimed there were Boko Haram members in his cabinet but no action was taken to expose them or sanction them.

He said, "The allegations raised by Kebbi Governor should not be swept under the carpet like previous ones.

"The allegations that they first received intelligence that there was a pending attack and they agreed to forestall the attack, to ensure 24/7 guard in that place, and 30 to 45 minutes to the attack the soldiers or security were withdrawn.

"Since we started having this issue of insecurity, whether it is Boko Haram or banditry, there are so many conspiracy theories. Some have said they have seen a white man dropping food or arms from a helicopter, or that Americans said they are going to drop gas to secure the release of the Chibok girls, and then the next day, they saw Boko Haram members wearing masks. Others say UN agencies are sponsoring Boko Haram, but to date, none has been proven with concrete evidence, including when the Borno State Governor raided a hotel where some people brought arms for Boko Haram. It often ends up in nothing."

He explained that several claims had been made following the widespread insecurity but no proof.

"But now we have a responsible governor who came and made these allegations, I say this shouldn't be waved away, and if it is proven, this will be the first time. All the other allegations remained conspiracy theories. I'm happy the man is not withdrawing, because we don't want an irresponsible claim and later saying he was quoted out of context. The man has repeated his claim more than three times, so let's investigate.

"We have too many conspiracy theories concerning this insecurity, and this one shouldn't be like the rest of them. Former President Jonathan said there was Boko Haram in his cabinet, but nothing was done," he added.

DHQ Probes Alleged Troops Withdrawal From Kebbi School

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has directed a probe into the circumstances surrounding the alleged withdrawal of troops from Kebbi School before the abduction of children.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the Military High Command is deeply concerned about the unfortunate abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Kebbi State, and St Mary's Catholic School, Papiri in Niger State.

Condemning the heinous act, he assured parents of the military's efforts to ensure the prompt rescue of the children.

He stated that the DHQ was aware of claims made by the Governor of Kebbi State that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school.

"In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

"It is essential to note that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader regional security architecture. Nevertheless, if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence," he said.

The director stated that Defence Headquarters was committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and other security agencies to enhance protection around schools and vulnerable communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Niger Kidnapping: 253 Nursery, Primary, Secondary School Pupils Among Missing 265

About 253 Nursery, primary and secondary school pupils are among the 265 people still missing from the Niger State school kidnapping.

Following the escapem of about 50 students at the weekend, the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora released the list of the staff, students, and pupils abducted from St Mary Catholic School, Papiri of Niger State.

The list was released by Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, chairman of Christian Assocition of Nigeria (CAN) proprietor of the school.

In the list released yesterday, 265 of them are still in the captivity of the terrorists suspected to be bandits.

Those still in abduction, according to the list, were 239 primary and nursery school pupils between the ages of 4 and 10 years.

Also on the list were 14 students from the secondary school, comprising 10 from Junior Secondary School and four from Senior Secondary School.

Also on the list were 12 staff members of the school, comprising five teachers and seven non-teaching staff members.

Among the teachers were two women, Mercy Yohanna and Justina Yakubu, while Bitrus Yohanna, Cyril Bagudu, and Yohanna Daniel are male teachers.

Among the academic staff, four are women: Agnes Joseph, Anna Terry, Hannatu Bulus, and Lydia Andrew.

The three other teachers are Terry Francis, Emmanuel Ibrahim, and Godwin James, all of whom are men.