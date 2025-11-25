Nigeria: Police, Borno Government Debunk Rumoured Attack On Girls College

The Borno State Police Command has debunked a rumoured attack that caused pandemonium at the Government Girls College Maiduguri as students scampered to safety on Monday evening.

Debunking the rumoured attack, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, described the alarm as false and urged members of the public to disregard the misinformation.

The PPRO said preliminary investigation revealed that the tension resulted from a pandemonium among students near the staff quarters' gate who claimed to have sighted some unidentified individuals behind the school fence, adding that the situation triggered fear, leading to a minor stampede, with no injuries or loss of life recorded.

He said, "Following a distress call received today, 24th November 2025, at about 0730hrs regarding an alleged attack at Government Girls College, Maiduguri, operatives of the Command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Garba Audu Bosso, swiftly deployed to the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

"Normalcy has since been restored in the area, further details will be communicated in due course," he further said.

Similarly debunking the attack rumour, the Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Media, Dauda Iliya, said following the rumour that caused panic in the school, security agencies were immediately deployed and had successfully restored order.

Iliya said to oversee the situation, a government delegation comprising the Commissioner of Education, the Chief Adviser on Sustainable Development, and including himself, the Special Adviser on Media also visited the school.

"The public is hereby advised to disregard any false information," the governor's spokesman said.