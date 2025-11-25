Nigeria: S-West Govs to Govt - State Police, Forest Guards 'Ll Curb Insecurity

Ibadan — FOLLOWING the rise in insecurity, the South-West Governors' Forum, yesterday, declared that the establishment of State Police "can no longer be delayed" just as it unveiled a new regional security architecture to protect lives and property in the region.

Meeting inside the Executive Chamber of the Governor's Office, Secretariat in Ibadan, the governors deliberated extensively on security, economic development, agriculture and regional integration.

Those in attendance were Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi.

The communique of the meeting was read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Forum commended the President for his intervention in national security and urgent rescue missions in other states, expressing solidarity with the Federal Government over recent kidnap incidents in Kebbi, Niger and Kwara states.

The communique reads: "The Forum commends Mr President, Bola Tinubu, on the fight against insecurity and various economic reforms and other developmental agenda."

"The Forum expresses solidarity with the Federal Government in its efforts in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States after the recent spate of kidnappings.

"The Forum applauds the swift response of the Federal Government towards the rescue of the Kwara abductees and more than 51 students of the Catholic School, Niger State."

"The Forum agreed to set up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under DAWN Commission to be administered by the Forum of Special Advisers on Security of all South West States and to meet monthly.

"The Forum resolves to establish a live, digital intelligence-sharing platform among all six South West states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti). This platform will exchange threat notifications, incident logs, traveller and cargo alerts, and coordinate state-to-state rapid response.

"The Forum calls on the Federal Government to note the urgent need for enhanced forest surveillance across the South West States and calls for the Federal Government to secure the vast forest belts that have become hideouts for criminal elements.

"The Governors reaffirm their collective commitment to reclaiming the forests, and ensuring that these spaces no longer serve as safe corridors for banditry, kidnapping, or any form of criminal activities."

Addressing the growing problem of unregulated migration into the South West, the Forum emphasised the need for tighter border management and improved identification systems.

It said: "The Forum expresses deep concern about the unregulated interstate migration that continues to pose significant challenges across the Southwest.

"The Forum agrees to intensify security collaboration to ensure that interstate migration does not become a conduit for insecurity.

"The Forum expresses deep concern over the escalating illegal mining activities across the South West States, which continue to threaten environmental safety, public health and regional security.

"The Forum reaffirms its support for the establishment of State Police, emphasising that the time is now and it can no longer be delayed.

"The Forum acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of the Federal Government in providing food sufficiency and, in particular, commends the various farmers in the region for the increase in agricultural output and subsequent stability and reduction in food prices.

"The Forum commends the DAWN Commission and its activities on regional integration and security.

"We remain one, indivisible entity that will continue to enjoy and guard the religious tolerance that we have always been known for."

Ogun orders registration of foreign nationals

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government, yesterday, directed the mandatory documentation of all foreign nationals residing within the state, as part of measures to curb insecurity in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen after a high-level security meeting at his Iperu residence, said the documentation exercise would follow established security protocols and immigration regulations.

He added that no individual entering or living in the state will be allowed to operate without proper documentation and identification.

Abiodun said: "All foreign nationals within the State must be properly documented in accordance with security protocols and immigration regulations.

"There cannot be meaningful economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity. This is why we have taken decisive steps to ensure full documentation of foreign nationals and strengthen engagement with all non-indigene communities.

"As the industrial capital of Nigeria and the gateway state that connects the financial capital to the rest of the country, we have and must continue to be proactive in ensuring that we sustain our position as one of the more peaceful states in Nigeria. The best time to prepare for war is during peace.

"The ZAGA settlement in Ijebu-Ode would be dismantled and taken over by the government to prevent its continued use for unlawful activities.

"Landlords and individuals found to be accommodating miscreants or criminal elements will be decisively dealt with in line with the law.

"The establishment of a Forward Operating Base, FOB, around Ilara, a key border community in Imeko/Afon local government area of the state, will be prioritised to tighten border security."