West Africa: Special Representative Simão Concludes Solidarity Visit to Mali, Calls for Collective and Coordinated Response in the Sahel

21 November 2025
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (Dakar)

Dakar — The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, today concluded a two-day official solidarity visit to Bamako, Mali.

This visit, which took place in a context marked by a persistent deterioration of the security situation in the Sahel and a significant increase in humanitarian needs, made it possible to better understand the realities on the ground and to strengthen the impetus given to a coordinated response to the country's multidimensional challenges.

During his meetings with the transitional authorities, Mr. Simão reaffirmed the United Nations' continued commitment to support Mali and the countries of the region in their efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability. He also expressed the solidarity of the United Nations with the populations directly affected by violence, displacement and insecurity.

To his interlocutors, the Special Representative stressed the need for a collective and coordinated response to transnational threats. In this regard, he called for an enhanced dialogue between Sahelian States and their partners to consolidate joint efforts for lasting stabilization.

Recalling the need to address the root causes of instability in the Sahel, Mr. Simão urged the international community to step up its support to address the needs of vulnerable populations, and to promote a sustainable development strategy.

UNOWAS, in coordination with its partners, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Mali and the peoples of the Sahel. With strong political will, concerted action and the continued support of the international community, it is possible to build the foundations for lasting peace, enhanced security and real opportunities for the people of the region.

