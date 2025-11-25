Senegal: Adapting Security Institutions to New and Emerging Threats

A high-level dialogue on security sector governance and reform was held in Dakar from 12 to 13 November, bringing together government representatives, international partners, parliamentarians, experts, and civil society actors. Hosted at the premises of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the event was organized by UNOWAS in partnership with ECOWAS, AU, UNOAU, UNDP and GIZ, and supported by the Governments of Germany and Switzerland as well as the European Union, with the active participation of the Government and National Assembly of Senegal.

Designed as an interactive "Dialogue", the event provided a platform to deepen collective understanding of the challenges linked to Security Sector Reform (SSR) and to identify concrete pathways to strengthen governance, coordination, and impact. Discussions highlighted several key points:

The importance of strong political commitment and close cooperation between civilian and military actors.

The need to ensure full ownership of the reform process by the population, with increased involvement of women, youth, and civil society organizations.

The urgency of adapting security and defense institutions to emerging threats, including those related to climate change, demographic shifts, and human security challenges.

The necessity of sustainable financing aligned with national priorities, alongside reinforced coordination mechanisms at national, regional, and international levels.

Participants reiterated that SSR is not merely a technical process but a political imperative that underpins peace, stability, civilian protection, and public trust in state institutions.

The dialogue resulted in several key recommendations, including the strengthening of strategic partnerships, the promotion of South-South cooperation, the creation of reform networks, and the adoption of preventive and forward-looking approaches. All actors involved are encouraged to translate these recommendations into concrete actions.

UNOWAS and its partners reaffirmed the importance of continued collective efforts to make security sector reform a lasting pillar of good governance and peace across West Africa and the Sahel.