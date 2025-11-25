West Africa: MFWA Urges Calm, Respect for Democratic Processes Ahead of Crucial Elections

press release

Guinea-Bissau heads to the polls in less than 48 hours amid heightened political tension. Institutional disputes including the dissolution of parliament in 2022 and 2023; delays in the electoral timetable; and disagreements over constitutional timelines have weakened public trust in governance processes.

This uncertainty has been compounded by increasing intimidation, interference, and administrative restrictions against journalists, contributing to a shrinking civic space and limiting citizens' access to reliable information. Such conditions heighten public apprehension about the transparency and fairness of the upcoming elections, increasing the risk of further division.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on all stakeholders to act with restraint and prioritise peace and national cohesion. Political actors must communicate responsibly and avoid inflammatory rhetoric. State institutions, including electoral bodies and security agencies, must conduct their duties impartially and transparently, ensuring a safe and enabling environment for journalists and voters. Civil society organisations, community leaders, and religious authorities also have a crucial role to play in promoting dialogue, unity, and responsible civic behaviour.

Since 2021, the MFWA, working with national stakeholders and supported by EU funding, has carried out targeted interventions that collectively, aim to enhance transparency, curb mis/disinformation, and promote peaceful democratic participation.

These initiatives include training for youth and civil society on media literacy, engagements with journalists and regulators on ethical reporting, and dialogues with security agencies on the safety of journalists during sensitive periods.

The MFWA has implemented community-focused awareness activities such as participatory drama, radio messages, and multilingual educational videos to help citizens better recognise and counter mis/disinformation and hate speech.

We have also supported the revision and promotion of the national Media Code of Ethics and distributed 300 reflective media vests to journalists in Guinea Bissau. We urge all journalists to observe the code and uphold high standards of accuracy, balance, and professionalism in their reporting.

As the country goes to the polls, the MFWA stands in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and urges all actors to safeguard peace, stability, and the nation's democratic future.