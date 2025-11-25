Liberia: VP Koung Distances Himself From Viral Drug-Related Video

Vice President Jeremiah Koung has strongly distanced himself from a viral video circulating on social media involving a staff of the Group of 77 and officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

In a statement released in Monrovia on Monday, the Vice President made it unequivocally clear that he will not shield any individual connected to him who engages in drug-related activities. "My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on the internet involving a staff of the Group of 77 and officers of the LDEA," Vice President Koung stated. "Let me say this with absolute clarity and without contradiction: Anyone, and I mean anyone connected to me by whatsoever means-whether by blood, by marriage, by employment, or by friendship who engages in drug-related activities will face the full weight of the law."

He stressed that his stance applies even to members of his immediate family. "Whether it is my wife, my children, my siblings, or anyone linked to my office, the law will take its course without hesitation and without interference," he added.

The Vice President's statement comes amid growing public discussion regarding the roles and conduct of individuals associated with public officials, particularly in cases involving drug enforcement.