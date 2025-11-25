Nigeria: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old for Stabbing Teenager to Death, Bust Theft Syndicate

25 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ogalah Dunamis

Police say the suspect stabbed the deceased in the neck with a sharp knife "as a result of a mere argument."

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death following a minor disagreement in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Police spokesperson, Nafiu Kotarkoshi, said in a statement on Monday that the victim, Salihu Hassan, was found at about 7 a.m. on 24 November lying in a pool of blood at Ilelaryari, a densely populated community in Birnin Kebbi.

He was immediately rushed to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital by police officers and vigilantes, but was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner.

"Following a credible lead, one Jame Jidda, aged 22, of the same Ilelaryari area, was arrested in connection with the case," Mr Kotarkoshi said.

He added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to stabbing the deceased in the neck with a sharp knife "as a result of a mere argument."

The police said efforts were ongoing to recover the murder weapon, while the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, condemned the killing and cautioned young people in the state against resorting to violence during disagreements. He urged them to seek redress through lawful channels rather than engage in self-help.

Theft syndicate

In a separate operation earlier on 20 November, police officers in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area, arrested two men suspected to be part of a cross-border theft syndicate responsible for stealing motorcycles and household equipment in communities across Kebbi and Niger states.

The suspects, Muhammad Sa'idu, 22, of Kwanga village, and Kabiru Suleiman of Warrah town, were arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, Warrah, for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle belonging to a resident, Murtala Ibrahim.

Police said the suspects confessed to collaborating with several others, including two brothers, Hassan and Hussaini Kamaye, from Auna town in Niger State, and two other suspects, Abdulrahman of Tungan Mairuwa and Yahuza Aliyu of Warrah. Some members of the syndicate are still at large.

A search of the residence of one of the fleeing suspects, Yahuza Aliyu, reportedly yielded a large cache of stolen property, including four motorcycles, two sewing machines, two boat engines, three water pumping machines, two generators, two grinding machines, solar panels and a plasma television.

The Command said investigations were ongoing to track the remaining suspects and recover additional stolen items.

