Ghana: Parin FC Dominate Accra North District 3rd Div. League

25 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Parin FC, a Division Three side based at Tantra Hills, Accra, are gradually gaining dominance in the Accra North District League after securing a 2-1 victory over Nima Kings at the Borstal Institute Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday.

Going into the game with confidence, Parin FC took the lead through an own goal from Nima Kings' Samson Essah, who was compelled to direct the ball into his net after pressure in the first half.

Nima Kings equalised through a penalty in the second half, opening the game up for an intense battle for the winner. Both sides took a serious approach, with action swinging from one end to the other in search of the decisive goal.

At this point, it was obvious that either side could snatch the winner. Top scorer of Parin FC, Michael Aryetey, capitalised on a melee to score the winning goal in the later stages of the game.

Related Articles

Parin FC now has nine points from a total of 12 and are in a good position to win the competition if they maintain their form throughout the season.

Head Coach Eric Nyarko expressed delight with the performance of his boys but noted that he would need to work on their scoring rate.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.