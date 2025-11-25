Ghana: Parin FC Dominate Accra North District 3rd Div. League

Parin FC, a Division Three side based at Tantra Hills, Accra, are gradually gaining dominance in the Accra North District League after securing a 2-1 victory over Nima Kings at the Borstal Institute Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday.

Going into the game with confidence, Parin FC took the lead through an own goal from Nima Kings' Samson Essah, who was compelled to direct the ball into his net after pressure in the first half.

Nima Kings equalised through a penalty in the second half, opening the game up for an intense battle for the winner. Both sides took a serious approach, with action swinging from one end to the other in search of the decisive goal.

At this point, it was obvious that either side could snatch the winner. Top scorer of Parin FC, Michael Aryetey, capitalised on a melee to score the winning goal in the later stages of the game.

Related Articles

Parin FC now has nine points from a total of 12 and are in a good position to win the competition if they maintain their form throughout the season.

Head Coach Eric Nyarko expressed delight with the performance of his boys but noted that he would need to work on their scoring rate.