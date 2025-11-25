Ghana: 4th Batch of U17 Players to Commence Camping Tomorrow

The fourth batch of invited players will report to the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram for the ongoing Black Starlets screening programme. Players are expected to report on or before 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

This next phase is part of the nationwide talent identification exercise aimed at assembling a formidable squad for the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Following the successful assessment of the first three batches--who underwent intensive technical, physical, and tactical evaluations--the technical team is set to welcome another group of promising youngsters.

The fourth batch will undergo the same rigorous screening process that has characterised the programme so far, including training drills, match simulations, and close monitoring by the Starlets' coaching staff.

The screening programme, running in phases to ensure proper attention to each player, remains a key component of the Black Starlets' rebuilding roadmap. With Ghana determined to reclaim its place among Africa's youth football powerhouses, the technical team continues to cast the net wide in search of exceptional talent capable of making the final squad.

Players expected to report for tomorrow's camp include Emeliano Hlover, James Abrabi Boateng, Oppong Ramzy, Raphael Hodey, Nicholas Obeng, Gilbert Nash Amoah, Ishmael Abass, Mohammed Nasiru, Abdul Razack, Philip Frimpong, Sadick Inusah, and Rogxy Ofosuhene.

Others are Godfred Arhin, Emmanuel Yaw Appiah, Edward Amoako, Isaiah Fordjour, Michael Quayson, Hidir Husein, Abdulai Nortey, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, Kweku Commey, Joel Adotei, Brught Appiah, Robert Shirn Mills-Right, and Felix Boateng Benjamin Owusu Ansah.

The remaining players are Prince Kwesi Boku, Daniel Agasu, Douglas Boateng, Jaclord Ameyaw Owusu, Collins Kwesi Yiadom, Osman Hamdan, Righteous Suako-Adomako, Abdul Rahman Ali, and Abass Khamis.