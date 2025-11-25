Ghana: Nima, SCC Oldies Triumph in 2025 Renfag League

25 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By RAYMOND ACKUMEY

Nima Oldies and SCC Oldies at the weekend were crowned champions of zones C and D, respectively, of the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League.

SCC Oldies recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Nii Sabaah Oldies at the Arthur Moses Park, SCC in Weija Gbawe. Led by former Black Stars striker Arthur Moses, the team had a tough time dominating the game. After a nail-biting first half, they came back in the second half pressing and probing for a goal, and on the stroke of full time, Frederick Boadi's free kick sealed a 1-0 victory.

Zone C runaway leaders, Nima Oldies, sealed a successful season with a 3-2 victory over Abokobi Oldies at the Kaokudi Park to be crowned champions of the zone.

In other Zone D games, Achimota Oldies lost 3-2 to Kotobabi Oldies, Ablekuma Central lost 3-0 to Ablekuma South, Accra Old Stars won 3-1 over Ashiedu Keteke, while Nima First Oldies played out a 4-4 draw with Awoshie Oldies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Zone B leaders, La Salem, defeated La Emmause 5-0, Dansoman Tony Oldies lost 3-2 to Osu Tenashie, and the Accra East Oldies vs Rangoon Oldies game was postponed.

In Zone A, Teshie Oldies won 2-1 over East Legon, Nungua Veterans defeated Ashaiman Oldies 1-0, Comm. 2 Ex-Footballers beat Nungua Oldies 4-2, while Tema Ex-Footballers played a 1-1 draw with Nii Laryea Oldies.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.