Ghana: Nima, SCC Oldies Triumph in 2025 Renfag League

Nima Oldies and SCC Oldies at the weekend were crowned champions of zones C and D, respectively, of the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League.

SCC Oldies recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Nii Sabaah Oldies at the Arthur Moses Park, SCC in Weija Gbawe. Led by former Black Stars striker Arthur Moses, the team had a tough time dominating the game. After a nail-biting first half, they came back in the second half pressing and probing for a goal, and on the stroke of full time, Frederick Boadi's free kick sealed a 1-0 victory.

Zone C runaway leaders, Nima Oldies, sealed a successful season with a 3-2 victory over Abokobi Oldies at the Kaokudi Park to be crowned champions of the zone.

In other Zone D games, Achimota Oldies lost 3-2 to Kotobabi Oldies, Ablekuma Central lost 3-0 to Ablekuma South, Accra Old Stars won 3-1 over Ashiedu Keteke, while Nima First Oldies played out a 4-4 draw with Awoshie Oldies.

Zone B leaders, La Salem, defeated La Emmause 5-0, Dansoman Tony Oldies lost 3-2 to Osu Tenashie, and the Accra East Oldies vs Rangoon Oldies game was postponed.

In Zone A, Teshie Oldies won 2-1 over East Legon, Nungua Veterans defeated Ashaiman Oldies 1-0, Comm. 2 Ex-Footballers beat Nungua Oldies 4-2, while Tema Ex-Footballers played a 1-1 draw with Nii Laryea Oldies.