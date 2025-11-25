Ghana: Black Queens Coach Announces Squad to Face England's Lionesses

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has announced a 24-player squad for the upcoming international friendly match against England's Lionesses.

The squad blends experienced players with young talent, with Anasthesia Achiaa returning to strengthen the defence and Benedictè Simon of Servette Geneve FC earning a debut call-up.

Among the players invited are Cynthia Konlan Fiidib, Kerrie McCarthy, Afi Amenyeku, Benedicte Simon, Josephine Bonsu, Comfort Yeboah, Ernestina Abambila, and Portia Boakye.

Others include Anasthesia Achiaa, Susan Ama Duah, Louisa Aniwaa, Grace Asantewaa, Nancy Amoah, Jennifer Cudjoe, and Evelyn Boadu.

The remaining players are Chantelle Boye-Hkorkah, Stella Nyamekye, Alice Kusi, Princess Marfo, Nina Norshie, Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, Princella Adubea, and Abigail Kofi Kim.

This match offers a valuable opportunity for the Black Queens to test themselves against a top-ranked team and prepares them for the upcoming WAFCON tournament.