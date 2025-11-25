Ghana: 80,000 Youth Benefit From Climate-Smart Agriculture Training

About 80,000 youth across the country are to be trained in climate-smart agriculture and waste-based entrepreneurship by Social Enterprise Ghana (SEG).

The training forms part of efforts to build a new generation of responsible, sustainable businesses that protect the environment and create decent jobs. Already, 2,000 youth have benefited from the training, equipping them with practical skills to transform waste into useful products.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the SEG forum held in Accra on Thursday, the Board Chair of SEG, Ms Amma Lartey, said the initiative reflected a national commitment to nurturing enterprises that balanced profit with social and environmental impact.

"It's really about creating the next generation of businesses that are responsible and not destroying the environment but building the kind of Ghana that we all want to retire in," she stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Ms Lartey noted that the country's social enterprise sector had grown exponentially over the past decade, moving from just over 50,000 identified businesses to more than 100,000 today. These enterprises, she emphasised, were increasingly championing innovation, sustainability, and job creation among the youth.

She urged young people to take advantage of technology to create their own opportunities rather than waiting idly for employment. "If you have a phone, there's so much you can do beyond entertainment such as creating digital content, learning new skills online, or starting a business," she admonished.

The Executive Director of SEG, Mr Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, in his address, called for stronger government support and inclusive policies to empower social entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, and women-led enterprises. He said technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT) had become essential tools for accelerating social innovation and bridging inequalities.