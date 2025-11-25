Nigeria: Jar 2025 - Federal Govt Moves to Curb Fraud, Improve Data in Health Sector

The federal government and key health sector stakeholders have adopted far-reaching commitments to strengthen governance, financing, accountability and frontline service delivery as the 2025 Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) ended in Abuja.

The three-day meeting, chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, alongside the Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, assessed progress under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and realigned priorities to accelerate the country's march toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

A key highlight of the Review was the official signing of the UHC Compact Addendum, which for the first time brings private sector players, local governments, traditional institutions, and other ministries into the sector-wide accountability framework. The Addendum also integrates emerging health priorities and clearer "Ask-and-Offer" mechanisms.

The 2025 JAR also witnessed the launch of a suite of national tools and strategies to improve planning, data quality and emergency preparedness. These include: the National CEmONC Facility Readiness Assessment Report, Climate and Health National Adaptation Plan, National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS-2), Mini-DHS Framework for annual outcome measurement and Multiple data tools (HSSB, NHFR, NHMIS Assessment, MSDAT, LSM reports).

Prof. Pate said the tools were designed to elevate accountability and accelerate sector reforms. "These products reflect our commitment to transparency, data-driven accountability, and achieving results that truly matter for our people. They respond directly to some of our highest priorities, he said.

The minister added that the new framework was built to confront today's health challenges, including maternal and newborn mortality, primary health care weaknesses, immunisation gaps and climaterelated vulnerabilities.

The event brought together nearly 1,000 participants, including federal and state officials, development partners, traditional rulers, private sector actors, civil society, academia and the media.