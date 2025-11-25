Nigeria: Federal Govt Commits to Strengthening Health System Via Citizen-Inclusive Policies

The federal government said it is intensifying efforts to build a stronger, more responsive health system by ensuring that Nigerians play a central role in shaping health policies and reforms.

The commitment was reaffirmed on Monday at the Technical Session of the 66th National Council on Health (NCH) in Calabar, Cross River State, opened with a renewed push for citizen-inclusive decision-making and equitable access to healthcare.

Declaring the session open, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, said the 2025 NCH theme "My Health, My Right: Accelerating Universal Health Coverage through Equity, Resilience and Innovation" reflects a deliberate shift toward health policies that prioritise the needs and rights of Nigerians.

She described the Technical Session as the "engine room" of the Council where experts scrutinise proposals, evaluate evidence, and produce actionable recommendations for the nation's top health decision-making body.

Kachollom noted that the federal government is currently implementing major reforms in primary healthcare, supply chain optimisation, human resources for health, and digital health systems, including the newly approved Health Workforce Migration Policy.

These reforms, she said, are designed to rebuild public trust and reshape the health system into one that is more equitable, resilient and able to respond to citizens' needs.

"The comprehensive agenda before this Council reflects our determination to build a health system that is inclusive, efficient, and centred on the Nigerian citizen. Our recommendations must be practical, cost-effective, and aligned with the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint 2023-2027," she said.

She also commended the Cross River State Government for hosting the meeting and acknowledged the collaboration of health commissioners, state permanent secretaries, federal agencies, and development partners in sustaining progress across the health sector.

Welcoming delegates, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk, said the 66th NCH offers an opportunity for the country to accelerate its move toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He stressed that achieving equitable access to quality healthcare remains central to Nigeria's development goals.

"As we gather here today at the 66th NCH, we are provoked to make healthcare available to all Nigerians, where the rich and the poor can get health benefits equally, and where the healthy can contribute to make the unhealthy become more healthy," Ayuk said.

The meeting draws participants from all 36 states and the FCT, including commissioners for health, permanent secretaries, federal directors, agencies, and development partners.

The 66th National Council on Health continues with technical reviews and consideration of policy memos aimed at strengthening the nation's health system through 2026 and beyond.