Nigeria's Accreditation System Joins African Cooperation Framework

Nigeria has recorded a breakthrough in its quest to strengthen global trade competitiveness, following the official recognition of the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NINAS) as a signatory to the African Accreditation Cooperation (AFRAC) Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA).

The milestone, formally announced at a high-level ceremony hosted by the National Quality Council (NQC) positions Nigeria among Africa's most advanced quality assurance nations. It unlocks new pathways for seamless access to regional and global markets.

The achievement was delivered with strong technical support from key United Kingdom institutions under the UK-Nigeria Standards Partnership Programme, a component of the broader UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP). The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), and the British Standards Institution (BSI) played a critical role in guiding Nigeria's quality infrastructure reforms, ensuring NINAS meets international accreditation benchmarks.

With this recognition, quality assessments conducted by NINAS-accredited laboratories, inspection agencies, and certification bodies will now be accepted across Africa through the AFRAC platform, and globally through the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF) systems.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This effectively removes long-standing technical barriers to trade, reduces duplication in testing and certification, and enhances Nigeria's export readiness in line with the National Quality Policy (NNQP).

Speaking at the ceremony, Hannah Barbosa, UK Director for Trade Policy and Market Access for Africa, described the development as an unmistakable sign of Nigeria's new momentum in trade facilitation.

"The UK is proud to have supported Nigeria's journey to global accreditation through the UK-Nigeria Standards Partnership Programme.

"NINAS' recognition under AFRAC is a powerful testament to Nigeria's commitment to international standards and trade facilitation. This achievement opens doors for deeper UK-Nigeria collaboration across sectors such as healthcare, food safety, and industrial services," Barbosa said.

The event brought together leading figures from both Nigerian and UK trade institutions, including Mark Smithson, UK Country Director for Nigeria and Regional Director for Anglo West Africa (Department for Business and Trade); Riccardo Benvenuti, Standards Partnership Programme Manager at BSI; Celestine Okanya, Director General of NINAS; and Osita Aboloma, Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Quality Council (NQC).

Osita Aboloma, Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Quality Council (NQC), described the milestone as "a great testimony to the pioneering efforts of Nigeria within the African continent."

"Today's celebration of NINAS' multiple international recognitions is the result of many years of diligent efforts to systematically develop its capacity and competence as one of the key pillars of Nigeria's National Quality Infrastructure (NQI)," Aboloma said.

He explained that accreditation, overseen by NINAS, is one of the five critical pillars of the NQI, alongside standardisation, conformity assessment, metrology, and market surveillance. "Each pillar must function effectively for Nigeria to compete successfully in regional and global markets," he said.

Aboloma emphasised that the recognition aligns closely with the federal government's economic priorities under President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the role of the National Quality Policy (NNQP) in boosting productivity, enhancing export readiness, and promoting industrial diversification.

"The effective implementation of the NNQP provides a pathway to increased global competitiveness, huge savings in foreign exchange from patronage of competent, globally recognised local quality infrastructure services, enhanced human capacity development, and job creation," he said. He stressed that full implementation of the policy is essential to expanding non-oil exports and restoring confidence in the quality of Nigerian products globally.

Aboloma acknowledged the crucial support of international partners, particularly the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the British Government and the British Standards Institution (BSI), whose Standards Partnership Programme (SPP) provided technical assistance that was pivotal to NiNAS' recognition.

"The SPP was instrumental in delivering this milestone, reflecting growing international confidence in Nigeria's quality infrastructure reforms," he said.

He urged public and private sector operators to leverage NiNAS' accreditation capabilities. "I commend the patronage of NiNAS accreditation services. Wider adoption is essential for Nigeria's industries to achieve global competitiveness," Aboloma said.

Reiterating the NQC's role in driving national quality reforms, he pledged the Council's "unwavering commitment" to the diligent implementation of the NNQP, stressing that Nigeria's competitiveness in regional, continental, and global markets depends on sustained investment in all components of the NQI.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The director general of NINAS, Celestine Okanya, said the recognition guarantees that Nigerian products and services meet both domestic and international quality standards, enabling broader market access.

"Any manufacturer in Nigeria that uses NINAS-accredited certification bodies, laboratories, or inspection agencies will receive a certificate recognised in over 140 countries," Okanya said. He said that certificates issued under NiNAS accreditation are recognised in 121 countries by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and in 85 countries by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

Okanya explained that the recognition removes the need for repetitive testing abroad, accelerating market entry, reducing costs, and enhancing the global credibility of Nigerian products. He further noted that this will particularly benefit key sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and technology, while also strengthening investor confidence.

"This milestone is not just about certification; it is about creating a reliable, internationally aligned quality ecosystem that supports Nigeria's broader economic diversification agenda," he said, emphasising that NINAS accreditation also positions Nigeria strategically within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).