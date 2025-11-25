Nigeria: Islamic Solidarity Games - Customs Chief's Pep Talk Fuels Team Nigerian Wrestlers' Medal Haul in Riyadh - Akuh

Nigerian Wrestlers Shine at Islamic Solidarity Games, Coach Credits Customs CG's Motivation

Team Nigeria's national wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, has attributed the impressive performance of Nigerian women wrestlers at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to the inspiring words and motivation from Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The quartet of Kolawole Esther (-62kg), Mercy Genesis (-50kg), Ogunsanya Christianah (-53kg), and Damola Hannah Ojo (-76kg) secured four medals - two gold and two silver. Their success propelled Team Nigeria to an eighth-place finish on the overall medal table at the Games, which ended at the weekend in Riyadh.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports in Riyadh, Coach Akuh revealed that the Wrestling Federation President's visit and encouraging words before the Games significantly spurred them on.

"It has been a very fantastic start. I can remember when we were coming, the president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Bashir Adewale visited us and gave words of admonition to the athletes. We got a gift from him as well, which motivated both the athletes and the team to excel."

Akuh expressed slight disappointment at not achieving four gold medals but acknowledged the strong overall result: "We had two gold and two silver which is still very good for me and we'll go back home to correct the little mistake that I noticed, that is correctable."

The team will now focus on the upcoming Grand Prix of France. Akuh also highlighted the NWF's commitment to talent development, stating: "We have a grassroots programme in our national competitions where we discover talents and we have a database where we normally monitor them. We have an Olympic training center in Bayelsa so we take them, blend them together with the senior team."