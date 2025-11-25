Nigeria: Islamic Solidarity Games - Customs Chief's Pep Talk Fuels Team Nigerian Wrestlers' Medal Haul in Riyadh - Akuh

25 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian Wrestlers Shine at Islamic Solidarity Games, Coach Credits Customs CG's Motivation

Team Nigeria's national wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, has attributed the impressive performance of Nigerian women wrestlers at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to the inspiring words and motivation from Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The quartet of Kolawole Esther (-62kg), Mercy Genesis (-50kg), Ogunsanya Christianah (-53kg), and Damola Hannah Ojo (-76kg) secured four medals - two gold and two silver. Their success propelled Team Nigeria to an eighth-place finish on the overall medal table at the Games, which ended at the weekend in Riyadh.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports in Riyadh, Coach Akuh revealed that the Wrestling Federation President's visit and encouraging words before the Games significantly spurred them on.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It has been a very fantastic start. I can remember when we were coming, the president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Bashir Adewale visited us and gave words of admonition to the athletes. We got a gift from him as well, which motivated both the athletes and the team to excel."

Akuh expressed slight disappointment at not achieving four gold medals but acknowledged the strong overall result: "We had two gold and two silver which is still very good for me and we'll go back home to correct the little mistake that I noticed, that is correctable."

The team will now focus on the upcoming Grand Prix of France. Akuh also highlighted the NWF's commitment to talent development, stating: "We have a grassroots programme in our national competitions where we discover talents and we have a database where we normally monitor them. We have an Olympic training center in Bayelsa so we take them, blend them together with the senior team."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.