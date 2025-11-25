Ghana: Labone Shs Takes Delivery of 3,282 Mono Desks

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has assured that it is working around the clock to procure 200,000 mono desks for 100 double-track Senior High Schools (SHS) to support their transition to a single-track system for a favourable learning environment. This effort forms part of the Ministry's commitment to systematically and sustainably close furniture gaps across all second-cycle institutions.

As part of this initiative, it will deliver 3,282 mono desks to Labone Senior High School (SHS) through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) by the close of Monday, November 24, 2025. This followed a formal request made by the school through the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A statement issued by the Ministry and signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, and copied to The Ghanaian Times, said its attention had been drawn to media reports by The Mirror and Daily Graphic indicating that some first-year students of Labone Senior High School sit on the floor, while others resort to dining hall benches as classroom furniture.

The statement further reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian student learns in a safe, supportive, and favourable environment. It added that the government would continue to collaborate with the GES, GETFund, and other key agencies and partners to strengthen educational infrastructure and promote effective teaching and learning across the country.