Nigeria: 'Provide Proof' - Ipob Slams Orji Kalu Over 30,000 Deaths Claim in S/East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted the senator representing Abia North zone, Senator Orji Uzor, over his claim that 30,000 individuals lost their lives due to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's activities in the South East zone.

The group tasked Kalu to present proof of his assertion of 30,000 deaths in the zone, stressing that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB bear no responsibility for the death of any Igbo individual or the damage to businesses in the East.

It stated that Nnamdi Kanu and members of IPOB have consistently been targets of assaults, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and judicial attacks by state-sponsored security forces.

Accusing the senator of bartering his kinsman for selfish political gain, IPOB stated that it is enraged by what it described as Kalu's false statements, stressing that his assertions are fabricated and part of a deliberate campaign to undermine IPOB and its leader.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that the insecurity, fatalities, and devastation that occurred in the South East were orchestrated by the Nigerian government and certain politicians from the South East zone to blackmail IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It further explained that the IPOB struggle has remained non-violent despite the Nigerian government employing infamous security forces to arrest, torture, forcibly disappear, and carry out extrajudicial killings of members of the IPOB.

The statement read, "It is regrettable that Orji Uzor Kalu, for whom Mazi Nnamdi Kanu fervently advocated during his imprisonment by the Nigerian government for embezzling Abia State funds, collaborated with the government to sentence him and target him in his quest for liberation from political oppression. A leopard can never change its spots. A traitor shall always be a traitor. Orji Uzor Kalu must remember that he is a former convict, and his struggles aren't finished since the record of his offences will eventually be revealed.

"It has become clear that Senator Orji was one of those who colluded with APC and Tinubu's government to imprison Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto without communication, allowing them to fabricate falsehoods about him.

"Orji Uzor Kalu's statements reveal that he was part of the group that pressured Justice James Omotosho to impose a severely unjust sentence on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for advocating for his people's freedom. The citizens of Biafra ought to enquire about Orji Uzoh Kalu's reasons for undermining his brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"IPOB demands that Orji Uzor Kalu present proof for his assertions. As far as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are involved, we bear no responsibility for the deaths of any Igbo individuals or the destruction of enterprises in the East since 2015.

"It is clear that while serving as Governor of Abia State for eight years and as ex-Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has remained an economic and security burden until now. He is facing an ongoing trial with the EFCC.

"All blackmail directed at IPOB was part of his prior agreement with the federal government to aid in dismantling IPOB. In 2015, during our leader's detention, he made a troubling attempt to dismantle IPOB and could not succeed. He was one of those who organised the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

"Evidence shows that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have consistently been targets of military aggression, violence, and killings backed by the State.

"The Nigerian government and its corrupt politicians are as malicious as they come, accountable for all the insecurity, unidentified gunmen in the East, and the terrorists throughout the nation. IPOB has demanded impartial investigations into the violence and deaths occurring in the South East since 2015.

"Unfortunately, to this day, the government and its infamous politicians have yet to permit an independent investigation. They are aware of the murderers. Just as the Northern elites are involved in the terrorist activities in the North, certain Eastern politicians, especially those in the APC party, are complicit in the insecurity affecting the Southeast.

"Each act of blackmail against IPOB was a component of his prior agreement with the federal government aimed at aiding in the destruction of IPOB. eliminate IPOB and was unsuccessful. Orji Uzor Kalu poses a political risk.

"Eventually, the crimes he carried out as a governor in Abia State by exploiting the Bakassi boys' revolutionary movement against his political adversaries will be revealed. He can do anything to satisfy every governing party to hide his wrongdoings, but posterity will ultimately be the final judge."